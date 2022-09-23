State College-area man charged in Centre Hall mountain crash that killed 1, injured 3 others

A Benner Township man was accused Friday of drunken driving when he caused an August crash that killed one man and seriously injured three others.

Anatoliy Y. Kolosov, 37, crossed into oncoming traffic about 8 p.m. Aug. 20 along the 800 block of South Main Street in Spring Township. He slammed a 2012 Mercedes-Benz head-on into an SUV, township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

His blood alcohol content was 0.186%, a detective wrote, more than double the legal limit for driving. Police also wrote Kolosov was driving at a high-rate of speed, but did not offer a more precise description. The speed limit is 35 mph.

Kolosov has three prior DUI convictions, his most recent coming earlier this month. He was charged with DUI in Adams County less than three weeks before the fatal crash in Spring Township.

The SUV being driven by Kolosov, police wrote, was not equipped with a blood alcohol monitoring system as required because of his prior convictions.

Kolosov told investigators he did not want to talk about the crash. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Richard A. DeVinney, 79, of Bellefonte, died of blunt force trauma five days after the crash. The father of two daughters, a brother and grandfather to six children worked for more than 50 years as a respiratory therapist at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

His obituary described him as the “glue (that) held the family together.”

“The death of Richard DeVinney is a tragic reminder of the senseless harm that drunk drivers can cause,” police wrote in a press release. “STPD implores drivers not to drink and drive.”

A 49-year-old Bellefonte woman was driving the vehicle that Kolosov is accused of crashing into. She was flown by medical helicopter to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

She is immobile because of a compound leg fracture and is in need of “around the clock care,” police wrote.

A 23-year-old male passenger was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was treated for a broken leg that required surgery.

A 17-year-old female passenger was also flown to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Her injuries included having “many” teeth knocked out, facial fractures and cervical spine fractures that required her to wear a neck brace.

Kolosov was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. He was released days later. His passenger was not injured.

There were six fatal crashes between 2012 and 2021 in Spring Township, state Transportation Department data showed.

Kolosov was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and one felony count of homicide by vehicle while DUI. He was also charged with two counts of DUI, one misdemeanor and five summary traffic violations.

Hef was arraigned Friday by District Judge Gregory Koehle, who denied bail citing “community safety.” Kolosov is detained at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.