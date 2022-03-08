State College Borough Council passes resolution in support of Ukraine. Here’s what it says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Moyer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

Jesse Barlow, State College Borough Council president, acknowledged the council doesn’t often wade into international matters — but he thought an exception was merited with Russia’s “unprovoked” full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

So, on Monday night, Borough Council unanimously passed a formal resolution in response to the invasion, endorsing the use of targeted sanctions against Russia and encouraging area residents donate to relief organizations. The move was largely symbolic, but was passed as a further sign of support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Barlow and State College Mayor Ezra Nanes had attended — and spoke — at a rally for Ukraine on Thursday. Although their comments were limited Monday, they both spoke at length during the Old Main gathering hosted by the Penn State Ukrainian Society.

“Please know that the borough supports you,” Barlow told Thursday’s crowd draped in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “We wish good futures for all of you, all of your families, friends and loved ones. There are too many families in too many places in this world devastated by war. It is inexcusably cruel to deliberately create more.

“May the nation of Ukraine long endure. May tyranny be banished from that great land. May its people know real peace and real self-determination. And may that great nation survive and thrive.”

Barlow told Thursday’s crowd to expect such a resolution Monday. Barlow authored it after help, advice and discussions with council member Deanna Behring, the Ukrainian Society and Nanes.

The resolution essentially includes three points of action. It endorses all actions by the U.S. and U.N. to provide humanitarian aid and military supplies to Ukraine; it endorses the use of targeted sanctions “or other economic measures” against the Russian Federation; and it encourages residents to send aid to legitimate relief organizations.

The resolution will be sent to President Joe Biden and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, with copies also going to Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., and U.S. Rep Fred Keller, R-Kreamer.

Near the end of Monday night’s council meeting, Nanes thanked Barlow for the resolution and reiterated his past calls not to blame the Russian people, but to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible.

“So let us not target anyone in our community or blame anyone, but let’s all come together to try to bring about an end to the violence,” Nanes said.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, US officials say

    The United States believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties, the Biden administration's top intelligence official told lawmakers Tuesday. The testimony, in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, amounted to the first public disclosure by the nation’s most senior intelligence officials about how the 2-week-old war is proceeding, offering their insight into the thinking of Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces continue their march through Ukraine. The officials made clear their assessment that Russia's assault has been slowed by unexpected resistance by Ukrainian defenders and that it was unclear if Putin planned a “maximalist” strategy to try to capture all of Ukraine or would settle for something short of that.

  • U.K.’s Performing Right Society Suspends Relationship With Russian Counterpart

    As more and more companies have cut ties with Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, many have wondered why more music companies have not done the same. Early Tuesday, the U.K.’s performing rights organization, PRS for Music, said it has formally and immediately suspended its rights representation relationship with RAO, the […]

  • Ukraine defence members wed on first defence line

    A Ukrainian couple who have been together for 22 years and have an 18-year-old daughter decided to formilise their relationship on Sunday by getting married on the defence line.

  • War in Ukraine: US, EU and UK target Russia oil and gas sector

    The UK is phasing out Russian oil and the EU is sharply reducing gas imports in response to invasion.

  • Caterpillar Stock Is Jumping. It’s Not Just the Upgrade.

    Soaring commodity prices and rising inflation overall have one analyst pointing to the stock as a buy.

  • WHO recommends COVID-19 boosters in reversal

    The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its vaccine guidance on Tuesday to recommend the administration of COVID-19 booster shots, marking a reversal from what the U.N. organization has previously said about additional vaccine doses.In a statement, the WHO said the Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition "strongly supports urgent and broad access to current COVID-19 vaccines for primary series and booster doses, particularly...

  • Debris from Hurricane Michael fueling Florida fires

    The Chipola Complex fires started on Friday as steady winds moved through the area, carrying the blaze through debris from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

  • Sports World Reacts to WNBA Star Brittney Griner’s Arrest in Russia

    "Praying for Brittney Griner’s safety and her rights," sports journalist and broadcaster Taylor Rooks wrote on Twitter.

  • Kevin Durant calls Jayson Tatum 'an elite shot maker'

    After witnessing Jayson Tatum drop 54 points against his team on Sunday, Kevin Durant dished out some praise for the Boston Celtics forward.

  • Who will go first overall in the NFL Draft and what will the local teams do? | What Are The Odds?

    In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, with the NFL Combine now complete, Chris Williamson and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano offer their perspective on the upcoming NFL Draft. They talk about who could be the first overall pick, and Ralph also predicts the Jets and Giants selections.

  • Third round of Ukraine peace talks ends with no major breakthroughs

    Ukraine on Monday criticized the Kremlin's announcement of new humanitarian corridors to transport civilians to Russia and Belarus as an "immoral" stunt ahead of a third round of peace talks.The latest: The talks near the Belarus border concluded after about four hours, with no major breakthroughs but positive developments on improving the "logistics of humanitarian corridors," according to a Zelensky adviser. Negotiations on a potential ceasefire and broader political solution will continue.Get

  • What to know about South Korea's presidential election

    Whoever wins South Korea's presidential election Wednesday will face a host of major issues, including skyrocketing housing prices, threats from nuclear-armed North Korea and a debate about how to heal a nation sharply split along ideological, generational and gender lines. The present election system was adopted in 1987 when South Korea’s then military-backed government caved to massive pro-democracy protests and accepted sweeping liberalizing measures. The election has boiled down to a showdown between ruling liberal Democratic Party candidate, Lee Jae-myung, and his conservative opposition rival, Yoon Suk Yeol, from the People Power Party.

  • Equities Decline as Oil Surges; Bond Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks resumed declines as the U.S. and U.K. prepare to impose bans on imports of Russian energy. Treasury yields rose and crude oil climbed.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russia, China Top FoesThe U.

  • Ukrainian reservists' wedding lifts spirits in Kyiv

    STORY: Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Filimonov have been together for twenty years and raised an 18-year-old daughter, but had not planned on an official marriage - until the war knocked on their door.The couple said the "challenging times" made them reconsider their attitude towards matrimony, with Ivashchenko the bride saying, “We must take as much as we can from life.”The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24 has passed 360, including more than 20 children, according to the United Nations on Sunday, with hundreds more injured.

  • Miami Dolphins place franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki

    The Dolphins applied the franchise tag to tight end Mike Gesicki rather than defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

  • Hong Kong’s covid lockdown chaos is driving an exodus

    Hong Kong is seeing a record number of net departures by residents as the city is battered by a runaway covid outbreak—and hamstrung by a government caught completely flatfooted in its pandemic response. For the past three weeks, there has been a net departure of over 20,000 residents each week, the highest levels in more than two years, according to numbers from the city’s immigration authorities and compiled by David Webb, a Hong Kong-based investor. For weeks now, government authorities have hinted—both in public and through leaks to the media—at a possible mainland-style lockdown in Hong Kong as a way to curb transmission and carry out a compulsory mass-testing campaign.

  • Look. New numbers for some players on the Ohio State football team

    Check out some of the new numbers Ohio State players will wear this year. #GoBucks

  • Florida couple stabbed to death while riding bicycles home

    The bodies of a married couple, last believed to be riding bicycles home, were found on the side of a Florida road after police said they were brutally stabbed

  • Russia publishes list of 'unfriendly countries' after invasion of Ukraine

    Under the new restrictions being brought in by the Kremlin, financial trades, loans, and real estate purchases will need "special authorisation" if nations from the list are involved.

  • Ukraine: Russian invasion 'not going well' and 'getting more desperate', says UK minister

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "not going well", with Russian soldiers being the biggest casualties so far, the UK's defence minister has said.