State College Borough Council passes resolution in support of Ukraine. Here’s what it says

Jesse Barlow, State College Borough Council president, acknowledged the council doesn’t often wade into international matters — but he thought an exception was merited with Russia’s “unprovoked” full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

So, on Monday night, Borough Council unanimously passed a formal resolution in response to the invasion, endorsing the use of targeted sanctions against Russia and encouraging area residents donate to relief organizations. The move was largely symbolic, but was passed as a further sign of support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Barlow and State College Mayor Ezra Nanes had attended — and spoke — at a rally for Ukraine on Thursday. Although their comments were limited Monday, they both spoke at length during the Old Main gathering hosted by the Penn State Ukrainian Society.

“Please know that the borough supports you,” Barlow told Thursday’s crowd draped in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “We wish good futures for all of you, all of your families, friends and loved ones. There are too many families in too many places in this world devastated by war. It is inexcusably cruel to deliberately create more.

“May the nation of Ukraine long endure. May tyranny be banished from that great land. May its people know real peace and real self-determination. And may that great nation survive and thrive.”

Barlow told Thursday’s crowd to expect such a resolution Monday. Barlow authored it after help, advice and discussions with council member Deanna Behring, the Ukrainian Society and Nanes.

The resolution essentially includes three points of action. It endorses all actions by the U.S. and U.N. to provide humanitarian aid and military supplies to Ukraine; it endorses the use of targeted sanctions “or other economic measures” against the Russian Federation; and it encourages residents to send aid to legitimate relief organizations.

The resolution will be sent to President Joe Biden and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, with copies also going to Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., and U.S. Rep Fred Keller, R-Kreamer.

Story continues

Near the end of Monday night’s council meeting, Nanes thanked Barlow for the resolution and reiterated his past calls not to blame the Russian people, but to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible.

“So let us not target anyone in our community or blame anyone, but let’s all come together to try to bring about an end to the violence,” Nanes said.