State College man accused of felony kidnapping, imprisoning a woman for 24 hours

A State College man was arraigned Monday on charges that accused him of kidnapping a woman in Happy Valley and not letting her go for 24 hours.

Richard C. Young, 52, “tricked” the woman and forced her to get into his SUV, state police at Somerset wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. He threatened to hurt her children if she did not get in the vehicle, police wrote.

Young, police wrote, did not let the woman out of his sight for the next day. He made excuses to not take her home and would not allow her to use her cellphone unless he “knew what she was doing on it,” police wrote.

But the woman was able to text others for help and placed a call to emergency dispatchers, police wrote. Troopers found her standing alongside a dirt road in a wooded area in Somerset County.

Young, police wrote, was looking for a place to sleep. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Young was charged with one felony count of kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of false imprisonment, simple assault and terroristic threats. He was also charged with two summary traffic violations and one summary count of harassment.

Young was arraigned by Somerset County District Judge Sandra L. Stevanus, who set bail at $25,000. He is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.