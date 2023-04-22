State College man awaiting trial dead at the Centre County Correctional Facility

A State College man awaiting trial on felony drug charges died Wednesday in custody of the Centre County Correctional Facility, the county’s administrator said Friday.

Larry A. David Jr., 46, was found unresponsive in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday by a corrections officer performing a routine round, administrator John Franek Jr. said.

David died at the jail before he was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Franek said. His death is being investigated by state police at Rockview and the Centre County Coroner’s Office, as required by county policy.

David was detained at the jail since April 2021, when he was arrested on more than four dozen felony drug charges. His bail was $500,000.

A message was left Friday with defense lawyer Julian Allatt.

Deaths at the county jail, which opened in 2005, are rare.

A 51-year-old Patton Township man was the first inmate at the jail to die in the county’s custody. He died in June 2014 of natural causes.

A 32-year-old Potters Mills man awaiting trial died by suicide in June 2020.