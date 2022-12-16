State College man found dead at residence, borough police launch investigation

State College police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man, the department wrote in a statement Friday.

The man was found dead Thursday at an Oakhurst Lane residence, police wrote. The cause of death has not been determined; toxicology results are pending.

It was unclear when the results are expected. The Centre County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

“There is no known threat to the community associated with this death investigation,” police wrote.

Those with information about the death may call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.