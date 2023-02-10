State College man guilty of aggravated assault sentenced to jail for stabbing a man

A State College man was sentenced Friday to at least 11 1/2 months in jail for a September stabbing that sent another man to a hospital.

Marvin T. Williams, 37, was sentenced by Centre County President Judge Jonathan Grine to a maximum of 23 1/2 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility. He received credit for more than four months served.

Williams, who declined comment before he was sentenced, stabbed a man three times during a fight along the 1200 block of South Atherton Street, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The 39-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona and was in stable condition, police wrote in October.

Williams pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of aggravated assault. Misdemeanor counts of of simple assault and disorderly conduct were dropped.

A mitigated plea offer was extended because of a “plausible claim of provocation,” Centre County Assistant District Attorney Julia Dellinger said.