State College police: Man injured in hunting-related shooting, investigation underway

An 81-year-old male was shot in the head in College Township on Saturday in a “hunting-related shooting,” State College police reported Monday.

When officers and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded, there were two hunters on scene, according to a press release from the State College Police Department. An 81-year-old man was found with a bullet wound on the top of his head.

One of the hunters said he thought he’d shot a deer. When he realized it was a person, the hunter “began rendering aid to the bullet wound,” the release stated.

The man was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona and underwent surgery. He is in stable condition, according to the release. Names were not released.

The incident is being investigated by State College police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Anyone with information should contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by emailing police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip through its website.