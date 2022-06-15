State College police searching for suspect in burglary at Meyer Dairy Store

Police are investigating a burglary Wednesday at Meyer Dairy.

At 3:17 a.m., the suspect broke a window at the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Surveillance photos show the person was wearing a white head covering, dark gloves, a dark jacket, light-colored jeans and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State College police at 814-234-7150, by email or with an anonymous tip on the police website.