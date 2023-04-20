State commission: Chenango County town justice committed 'remarkable' array of misconduct

A town justice in Chenango County could be removed from office following a state investigation into allegations he made sexually inappropriate comments and engaged in other serious misconduct.

A state Commission on Judicial Conduct decision outlines several complaints made against Guilford Town Justice Jeremy L. Persons, including that he made sexually charged comments about attorneys in his court, displayed graphic bumper stickers, failed to respond to traffic tickets and openly displayed a handgun.

Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said Persons committed a "remarkable" array of misconduct, warranting his removal from the bench.

"In court, judges must set an example of civility and propriety," Tembeckjian said in a news release. "In public, they must respect and abide by the laws they enforce on others. Judge Persons did neither."

Persons, who was elected in 2019 and took office in January 2020, did not file a response after he was served with the formal written complaint in July 2022, the commission said. He is currently on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation and has the option of appealing the commission determination.

What are the complaints against Guilford Town Justice Jeremy Persons?

Persons, who is not an attorney, is one of two town justices in the Town of Guilford — the other is Karen Osborn. His term of office is scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2023.

The complaint filed against Persons lists specific charges, related to various alleged activities in and out of the courtroom. It claims:

He made sexually charged comments to and about attorneys appearing in his court, including commenting on the appearance of an assistant public defender, and telling two attorneys he had a three-way relationship with his ex-wife and another woman.

He displayed inappropriate bumper stickers on his car, including one referring to female breasts, and a graphic of Judge Dredd, the fictional character known as “judge, jury and executioner.”

He failed to respond to traffic tickets, resulting in two suspensions of his driver’s license, and also failed to renew his car insurance, which also resulted in the suspension of his driver’s license.

In eventually responding to his traffic tickets, he gave the court clerk his official court email address, prompting the clerk to note in his file he was a judge in Guilford.

He carried a handgun in a hip holster that was easily visible when he was not wearing his judicial robe, even though his pistol permit required the weapon to be concealed. On one occasion, he placed the gun on the bench when a public defender appeared before him.

He failed to file required monthly reports with the state comptroller in a timely manner, resulting in his salary being stopped.

He failed to cooperate with a subsequent Office of Court Administration audit of his court records, resulting in an order that all his pending cases be assigned to another judge and no new cases be assigned to him.

He failed to cooperate during the Commission’s investigation and proceedings.

Read the full decision by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct here.

What happens now?

Persons did not return requests for comment Wednesday.

Guilford Town Supervisor George Seneck said the Town Board already passed a resolution in anticipation of Persons' removal that will change the court setup from two justices to one.

The board also authorized hiring a court clerk to assist the justice with paperwork and other administrative duties, Seneck said.

Now Seneck hopes the town can get past this situation and repair its image.

"It's more than a black eye. It's horrific," he said of the Persons investigation. "I do know there are other things that didn't make it into the report."

Under state law, Persons has 30 days to appeal the decision to the state Court of Appeals or the determination will automatically become final. He was served with the decision April 6, according to the commission.

If Persons does not request review by the Court of Appeals, the court will remove him in accordance with the commission determination.

If Persons does ask for a review, the Court of Appeals could accept the determined sanction, impose a different sanction including admonition or censure, or impose no sanction.

Since 1978, the Commission on Judicial Conduct has issued 179 determinations of removal againstjudges in New York state. Of the decisions that were challenged, the Court of Appeals has agreed with removal in 76 cases.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Guildford town justice faces removal after misconduct investigation