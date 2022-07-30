State commission says judge should be disbarred for lying about her son's child abuse

A Wayne County judge who ran for office as an advocate for children should be removed from the bench because she used makeup to hide injuries inflicted on her grandchildren by her abusive son and then repeatedly denied to state investigators that she knew of the abuse, according to an official state report this week.

The report by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, the state agency charged with disciplining judges for misconduct, ends with a unanimous recommendation to the Michigan Supreme Court that Wayne County Circuit Judge Tracy Green be removed from office. The state Supreme Court has the final say on whether to disbar a judge, although the justices generally side with a unanimous recommendation of the commission.

Green’s son, Gary Davis-Headd, was given a sentence in 2019 of four to 10 years in prison for each of two counts of second-degree child abuse, to be served concurrently, after Davis-Headd was convicted of beating his two sons. He was given the sentence before a courtroom audience that included his mother, who was elected in 2018 to a six-year term on the Wayne County bench.

Green has steadfastly denied knowing of the abuse even when she was placed under oath, the report said. Green’s attorney in the investigation, Michael Ashcraft Jr. of Bloomfield Hills-based Plunkett Cooney, said Friday in a statement: “Everything that Judge Green would like to say about this matter is in her filings and the hearing videos, which she hopes the public will read and watch. All of that information is posted on the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission’s website.”

The address of the website is: http://jtc.courts.mi.gov/the_commission/index.php

The commission's lengthy investigation included 12 public hearing days held in 2021. According to this week’s report, Green’s misconduct “included concealing evidence of her son’s abuse of her grandsons and then lying about it in a multitude of forums and to a host of people," in some cases while under oath as a judge.

“Especially with her background as a family law attorney advocating for minors, she was far too involved and present in her son’s and grandchildren’s lives to credibly claim ignorance of what was going on, especially since her grandsons’ much more credible testimony was that they repeatedly told her about the abuse and showed her evidence of it in the form of their bruises and other bodily marks,” the report says. Early on as a judge, Green presided over family court but she was moved to a criminal docket after the case against her son arose.

In some beatings, Green’s son used a belt to “whoop” his children, the report states.

The report says that workers from Child Protective Services visited the home of Green’s son at least four times in 2015-18 to check into suspected child abuse, until her grandsons were removed from the home by police in June 2018. Green’s behavior and statements to investigators “placed her grandsons in peril,” the commission’s report said.

At one point in the report, it lists eight written statements Green made in November 2019 to the commission’s questions, all of which the investigators deemed to be false. Green’s son was also abusing his wife. The commission’s investigation determined that between July 2014 and June 2018, the judge “was aware that on multiple occasions her son had been abusive to his then-wife, Katy Davis-Headd, by slapping her and choking her,” according to the commission’s formal complaint issued in November 2020.

Summarizing its report this week, the commission’s recommendation ended by saying that Green’s misconduct “is comparable to, or worse than, the misconduct that caused the Supreme Court to remove other judges.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit judge may lose job for lies about her son's child abuse