State of the community: Here are some key projects in Calhoun County in 2024

BATTLE CREEK — Government leaders in Calhoun County looked ahead to key projects and initiatives in 2024 while also reflecting upon the past year during a State of the Community address on Friday.

The fourth annual event was held in-person for the very first time, with city managers from Albion, Battle Creek, Marshall and Springfield and Calhoun County Administrator/Controller Kelli Scott delivering remarks inside the Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek. The event was livestreamed remotely in prior years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury speaks about recent progress on city projects during the State of the Community presentation at the Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

"Calhoun County continues to be responsive to the changing needs of our residents," Scott explained Friday. "It is only with the collaboration and partnerships with all of you, and those who are not in this room, that we can continue to make strides in the right direction."

Here are some of the ongoing projects that were highlighted:

Albion

Snow falls lightly over downtown Albion, Michigan on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Albion City Manager Haley Snyder said the city has received a $1 million Michigan Department of Natural Resources Spark Grant to complete the second phase of the McIntosh Park improvement project. The second phase will include a walking path around the perimeter of the park space, a second parking lot, a basketball court and landscaping upgrades.

Additionally, the city is expected to complete the North Albion Street bridge replacement this year and will begin its water system improvements project, which includes replacing lead service lines, improvements to the water treatment facility as well as building a second water tower in the city.

"Right now there’s a lot going on, but we are really focused on the infrastructure, which is the foundation of our community, to welcome new residents, new businesses and continue to support our current residents in our community," Snyder said.

Battle Creek

Battle Creek Fire Station 4 on at 8 S. 20th St. is pictured on Monday, Jan. 22.

Battle Creek will embark on a series of community conversations this spring on how to upgrade its fire stations and EMS services as it grapples with aging facilities, including two fire stations that are more than a century old.

"It’s time that we talk with our community about what you see in the fire stations because now, to be a modern fire department, there’s a lot of things that some of those beautiful old facilities aren't going to be able to hold," Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury explained.

The city will also continue to collaborate with community partners to address homelessness and the unhoused; expand communications with the addition of a new monthly podcast and 'service on the go' events in community parks this summer and fall; and consider the potential creation of a Community Oversight Board to oversee police relations, with a City Commission decision expected in the near future.

The city will also celebrate the 100th year of flight at the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field this year, and the former McCamly Plaza Hotel is expected to reopen as a DoubleTree by Hilton as early as August.

Marshall

The city of Marshall is continuing its efforts to make a new park near the city's athletic fields a reality, having received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in support of the effort. The project, known as Eaton Park, will be developed at the northwest corner of Hanover and Fountain streets and feature pickleball courts, a splash pad, parking areas, a restroom facility and a pavilion at the site.

"We’ve had some great donations over the last few weeks, with the goal of securing all the money we need and actually starting construction this year," Marshall City Manager Derek Perry explained Friday. "It’s been talked about in our community for several years. It’s time to get the shovels in the ground to get that done."

Local officials celebrate Ford Motor Company joining the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance during a ceremony at the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan construction site on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in Marshall Township.

The city is also seeing an increased demand for local housing after Ford Motor Company announced its plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant, BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, in Marshall Township. Allen Edwin Homes is considering a housing development in the northeast portion of the city and Norfolk Homes is in the process of building new homes around the Emerald Hills Golf Course, to name a few, Perry said.

The city also intends to update its master plan, parks and recreation plan and non-motorized plan this year, as well as repair the riverwalk along the Kalamazoo River.

Springfield

Springfield City Manager Vester Davis Jr. took a moment to celebrate the city's efforts financially, commending staff for ensuring the city has no deficit fund balances and no fund deficiencies entering 2024.

The city intends to operationalize about $300,000 in home repair funds from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority this year, as well as use county parks millage funds to update and maintain local parks.

City officials are also exploring future possibilities in the area of 20th Street.

"The city of Springfield does not have a traditional downtown, but we would like to pursue the creation of a commercial corridor," Davis said. "Twentieth street is a main thoroughfare in the city and through our master plan process and our strategic planning process we want to see what opportunities (are available) for us (as it relates to) creating or changing the layout of 20th Street."

Calhoun County

Calhoun County has recovered fairly well economically from the pandemic, according to Scott.

"Our unemployment rate is down to about 3.5% again and our property values are rising at pretty significant rates of about 5% per year, which is positive for the overall economy," she said. "Our tourism industry rebounded quicker than a lot of communities across Michigan and Calhoun county’s finances have remained strong throughout."

The 2024 county budget will be 15th consecutive year of a balanced budget during Scott’s tenure, with the administrator/controller noting, "we have an adequate fund balance and reserve."

The county has also created an Opioid Settlement Fund Steering Committee in response to national settlements that will result in county government receiving about $11 million over the next 18 years. Those funds will be restricted to addressing opioid and drug use in the county, Scott said.

Calhoun County Chief Judge Michael Jaconette, Assistant Administrator Brad Wilcox, Administrator/Controller Kelli Scott, Calhoun County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Steve Frisbie, CEO/President of E&L Construction Greg Kreuger, Senior Account Executive Eduardo Saplala from Veregy, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley and Calhoun County Youth Center Director Tori Benden pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Youth Center Friday, Aug. 11.

The county plans to complete about $10 million in road improvements this year and has received $6 million in bridge replacement funding. Work to expand the Calhoun County Youth Center continues (construction could wrap up before the end of this year) and the Transportation Authority of Calhoun County is also in its early stages of discussions after forming last fall.

