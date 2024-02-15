State continues hydrogen-powered rail fleet expansion

Feb. 14—Caltrans announced on Wednesday that a $127-million agreement with Stadler Rail, Inc. will help carry out six more zero-emission, hydrogen-powered passenger train sets.

According to officials, this will build upon an order from October 2023 to deliver the first four hydrogen-powered intercity train sets in North America. These trains will help strengthen California's zero-emission passenger rail capabilities and the state's adaptation to climate change.

The first trains are expected to enter revenue service in 2027, and their designs will make them more efficient, lighter weight and more affordable than traditional locomotive-hauled coaches, officials said. Once established, these trains will run between Merced and Sacramento on the future Valley Rail service — an expansion of the existing Altamont Corridor Express and Amtrak San Joaquins services that will eventually connect with the first section of California's high-speed rail service.

"California continues to lead the way to a cleaner, more connected transportation system," California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said in a statement. "By expanding our fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger train sets, we are showing we are serious about deploying innovative and sustainable transportation options for the people of this state."

Train sets were purchased through Gov. Gavin Newsom's $10 billion, multiyear zero-emission vehicle package, which includes $407 million for the California State Transportation Agency to purchase or lease clean bus and rail equipment and infrastructure.

"We are very proud to be providing additional hydrogen trains to the California State Transportation Agency and Caltrans. With our multiple units, we are jointly driving the decarbonization of rail transportation in the U.S.," Stadler CEO Martin Ritter said in a statement. "We thank CalSTA (the California State Transportation Agency) and Caltrans for their trust and look forward to deepening our partnership."