State contract worker killed during work on highway construction project near Portage

Feb. 17—A state contract worker was killed Friday while working on a Seward Highway construction project near Portage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said.

The worker has not yet been identified. The incident occurred during work to remove a bridge at Twentymile River, the transportation department said in a statement. The bridge removal is part of a broader project to improve roads and bridges on the Seward Highway along Turnagain Arm south of Girdwood, between Mile 75 and 90.

A spokesperson with the Alaska State Troopers said the responding agency was the Anchorage Police Department.

Representatives for the state transportation department and Anchorage police did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.