State correctional officer at Corcoran arrested on suspicion of molesting a child

A correctional officer at the Corcoran State Prison was arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

Fresno County Sheriff detectives on Jan. 6 arrested Javier Gomez, 40, of Kingsburg as he was leaving work.

Kingsburg Police and Sheriff’s detectives later served a search warrant at Gomez’s residence, where they recovered an unregistered rifle.

The investigation began Dec. 9 after Kingsburg Police received information of Gomez allegedly committing a series of sexual acts against a juvenile in 2017. Detectives determined these sex crimes took place in Kingsburg.

Gomez was 36 years old then and the victim, who is now an adult, was under 16.

Authorities said Gomez and the victim knew each other prior to the sexual acts and Gomez possibly groomed the victim not to talk about the incidents.

Kingsburg police requested assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit, and obtained an arrest warrant for Gomez and a search warrant at his home.

Gomez is charged with participating in an act of sexual penetration with another person under 16 years old, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16 and being in possession of an unregistered assault weapon.

His bail was set at $240,000. He was later released from custody after posting bond.

Detectives are concerned Gomez could be responsible for other sexual assaults that were never reported.

If anyone has any information about Gomez are encouraged to contact the Kingsburg police at 559-897-2931 and can contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or at www.valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.