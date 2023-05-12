State corrections officer pleads guilty to ripping off employer of $14K

May 12—A former New Hampshire jailer has pleaded guilty to ripping off the state for more than $14,000 by filing fraudulent claims for overtime shifts, authorities announced.

Hooksett resident Craig Come, 35, pleaded guilty in Merrimack County Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of theft and official oppression, according to a statement issued this week by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

A judge ordered Come to make restitution of $14,270 and to complete 250 hours of community service. The judge also issued deferred sentences, which keep Come out of jail as long as he abides by the judge's orders and stays out of trouble.

Come also agreed to voluntarily surrender his certification as a New Hampshire corrections officer, not seek employment as a corrections or law-enforcement officer and not contest his placement on the Laurie List, a list of problem officers.

According to Formella's statement, Come was assigned to the New Hampshire women's prison from January to April 2020. He falsely claimed 30 overtime shifts at the men's prison and admitted to it when confronted by Corrections officials.

A telephone call to his public defender, Daniel Austin, was not immediately returned.