State corrections officer seeks dismissal of manslaughter charges

May 7—WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for corrections officer Osmel Martinez is seeking dismissal of involuntary manslaughter and other charges linked to a fight among two inmates resulting in a death at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas.

Attorney Mark Bufalino argued prosecutors failed to establish a case against Martinez, 26, of Kingston, at the preliminary hearing held before District Judge Brian Tupper on Oct. 15.

Assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and James McMonagle say the investigation by state police at Wilkes-Barre and evidence support the charges against Martinez.

At a brief court proceeding Friday before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., Bufalino submitted a transcript of the preliminary hearing to reinforce his argument that the case against Martinez should be dismissed.

Ferentino did not object to the preliminary hearing transcript from being submitted by Bufalino.

Martinez was charged with involuntary manslaughter alleging he instructed inmate Nafese Antione Pierce, 26, to fight inmate Edgar Gearhart, 24, inside a cell in G-Block at SCI-Dallas on Jan. 28, 2021.

Gearhart died from a stab wound by a sharp instrument to his neck. His death was ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County Coroner's Office.

Martinez was further charged with obstruction of justice and unsworn falsification to authorities for failing to respond to an injured Gearhart and providing false information on written reports and state police investigators.

Sklarosky provided Bufalino and prosecutors to file additional legal briefs before making a ruling.

Pierce is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and inmate in possession of a weapon in county court.