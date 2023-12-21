State and county holiday closures start today, other vary

BRANCH COUNTY — Those who must complete government business before the new year should carefully check times and dates. Office hours vary by department and locale.

Federal offices: Christmas Day is a national holiday and will be observed on Monday, Dec. 25. Tuesday, Dec. 26, is also a special non-working holiday in observance of Christmas Day. New Year's Day is a federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 1.

State of Michigan: State offices will be closed on Fridays this week and next from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, then Dec. 29 through Jan. 1.

Branch County: The county follows the state with offices, including the Branch County Courthouse, closed this Friday as well as on Christmas Day, then on Friday, Dec. 29, and New Year's Day.

Coldwater: City and CBPU offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. The offices and recreation center will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, for the New Year's Day holiday.

Bronson: City Hall will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 and 2. Between Dec. 18 and 29, Bronson City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours resume Jan. 3.

Quincy Village: Village offices are closed on Fridays. Village offices will be closed for the holidays on Monday, Dec. 25, and New Year's Day, Jan. 1.

Local emergency services are available through 911 Central Dispatch.

