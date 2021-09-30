State courts to hold virtual discussion on domestic violence Thursday

Sep. 30—The Administrative Office of the Courts will hold a virtual discussion on Thursday, Sept. 30, for people to discuss how the court system handles cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence and stalking.

The forum will begin at 3 p.m. and is for residents residing in a number of western Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hancock, Ohio, McLean and Muhlenberg.

The forum is part of a statewide assessment the AOC is conducting to identify gaps in how the courts handle domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking cases. Participants will have the option of remaining anonymous during the discussion.

A report on the findings will be released later this year.

An RSVP is required to attend the Zoom meeting. The link to register is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ky-aoc-domestic-violence-regional-community-forum-tickets-167615649921.

People who can't attend can send comments about their experience with domestic violence and the court system to vanessachauhan@kycourts.net.