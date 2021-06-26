New state criminal justice laws to take effect on Tuesday

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·3 min read

Jun. 26—Several new criminal justice laws passed this year by state lawmakers will go into effect this week, with the laws changing the way crimes such as theft, failure to pay child support and possession of child pornography are handled and prosecuted.

The General Assembly passed a number of criminal justice laws during the 2021 session, including House Bill 254, which raises the penalty for possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age from a Class D felony to a Class C felony.

Distribution of child pornography also becomes a Class C felony if the child is under 12 on the first offense. Any future offenses are Class B felonies.

A Class C felony carries a penalty of five to 10 years in prison.

"I very much appreciate they are doing something to attempt to curb child pornography," Daviess County Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said. "...These victims are less than 12 years of age. "I wouldn't have any trouble it went all the way to a B" felony.

House Bill 402 raises the dollar amount a person much be behind in child support payments before being charged with flagrant non-support, which is a Class D felony. Currently, a person can be charged with flagrant non-support if they are $1,000 behind in child support payments. House Bill 402 raises the amount to $2,500.

Child support payment issues are handled by county attorneys. Daviess County attorney Claud Porter said for his office, the bill will have little impact.

"My position is I don't (file a flagrant non-support charge) until it's $5,000," Porter said. Porter said he tries to handle issues of nonpayment in civil court, until a person gets $5,000 behind in their payments.

"It's not going to change the way we handle things," Porter said. Of people behind in their payments, Porter said, "you don't get any money if they are in jail."

House Bill 126 changes the threshold for when a person can be charged with felony theft. Under the new law, the felony threshold for theft will go from $500 to $1,000.

Raising the felony threshold for theft has been under consideration for several years. Advocates for the change previously said raising the threshold to $1,000 will keep some people from having a felony record, which can be debilitating when trying to find a job.

In an April interview, Ashley Spaulding, research direct for the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said other states have raised their theft threshold as high was $2,500 without seeing an increase in crime.

Kuegel said the felony threshold should have remained at $500.

"The deterrent (to theft) is picking up the felony," Kuegel said. "The people who are going to suffer the most from (the change) are retailers."

Creating more severe penalties for possession and distribution of child pornography shows lawmakers are serious about deterring those offenses, Kuegel said, but said reducing the felony threshold for theft "is the wrong message."

"I can't in good conscience tell people in Daviess County, 'it's good we moved it up to $1,000,' " Kuegel said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • VW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035

    German carmaker Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles, but later in the United States and China, a board member was quoted as saying on Saturday. "In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China somewhat later," Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for sales, told the Muenchner Merkur newspaper. In Europe, he is aiming for electric cars to account for 70% of total sales by 2030.

  • German investigators seek motive in fatal knife attack

    Investigators were looking Saturday for a motive behind an attack in the German city of Wuerzburg in which a man armed with a long knife killed three people and wounded at least five others. The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali, was shot in the leg by police and arrested after the Friday afternoon attack in the southern city's downtown area. Bavaria's top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said the suspect had been known to police and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit a few days earlier.

  • This elderly street vendor makes incredible sugar art

    Watch the process this man goes through to create intricate sugar art within minutes.&nbsp;

  • This faucet extender lets kids reach the water

    Handwashing is more important than ever, this helps teach proper techniuqe.&nbsp;

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for Trump-style immigration measures

    Republican leaders who want a future in the party, such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, see support for aggressive border measures as a political winner, buoyed by 2020 results suggesting that Donald Trump did not drive away Latino voters&nbsp;as some Democrats had predicted.

  • India’s solar industry makes a huge bet on beating China

    At the Reliance AGM, the Indian conglomerate announced it will produce solar panels, batteries, and hydrogen—but remains a major consumer of oil.

  • 1 dead after attempted robbery at multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills home

    Three men, all in their 20s, tried to rob three others in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, police said.

  • May Derek Chauvin's lack of remorse as he heads to prison be his final insult to George Floyd

    Not once in court did Derek Chauvin or his mother show empathy toward or apologize to George Floyd's family. But Chauvin will be held accountable.

  • Kentucky Man Gets Another Life Sentence For Murder Of Black Shoppers At Grocery Store

    A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge. During the sentencing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom told Gregory Bush that she hopes he learns to “reject” the “hate and bigotry” that led to the murders. The victims, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, “were targeted specifically because of the color of their skin,” Boom said. Bush had already been sentenced to life without parole after pl

  • Family Of Missing Texas Woman ‘Terrified’ As Ex-NFL Player Boyfriend Remains In Custody On Separate Charges

    The family of a missing Texas woman is scrambling for answers two months after she disappeared. Taylor Pomaski was last seen alive at a party on April 25 at a home she lived in with her boyfriend, former San Francisco 49er tight-end, Kevin Ware. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance. Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives took over the investigation on May 19. Ware, 40, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on June 11 after allegedly violating bond conditions on unrelated drug and gun

  • Woman Who Shot Dead Her Abusive Stepfather-Turned-Husband Freed After Global Outcry

    JEFF PACHOUDA French woman who had been facing a possible life sentence for the murder of her abusive stepfather—who had raped her as a child, forced her to marry him, and then pimped her out—has been found guilty, and set free.Valérie Bacot had earlier collapsed in court on Friday after being told that she would not be returning to jail. The courtroom drama came after a prosecutor announced he would only be seeking a five-year jail term, with four years suspended, in the trial Bacot for shootin

  • Mom of biracial teen seen on video being shocked with Taser by state trooper plans to sue

    The mother of a biracial teen seen on video being shocked with a Taser by Florida trooper in his girlfriend's backyard plans to sue.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • Teen, 4-Year-Old Escape Through Window As Parents' Fight Escalates Into Apparent Murder-Suicide

    Two children were forced to flee through a window in their Massachusetts home this week as police raced to the property where their parents were embroiled in a domestic dispute that escalated into what the local district attorney has called a murder-suicide. Two police vehicles were dispatched to the home on Old Weber Road in Oxford after two separate 911 calls were placed by a man and a woman shortly before 5:20 p.m. After the first call from the woman came in, Oxford police also received a 911

  • Sea turtle was trying to nest – until teens poured alcohol on it, Alabama cops say

    The NOAA is now investigating.

  • CNN's Van Jones disappointed by Chauvin's sentence: 'A punch in the gut'

    CNN's Van Jones disappointed by Chauvin's sentence: 'A punch in the gut'

  • Gunman in custody after 2 kids caught in middle of NYC shooting

    Michael Lopez, 27, faces several charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment, officials said.

  • Germany knife attack: Three killed and several others injured in Wurzburg

    Three people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the southern German city of Wuerzburg. Police arrested the man, identified as a 24-year-old Somali resident of the city, after shooting him in the leg. German news outlets reported that the suspect had attacked people in the city centre with a knife at around 5pm. Video footage circulating online showed passersby trying to stop the suspect using folded chairs. A crowd of people gave chase, before a police car arrived on t

  • Bystander Stops Man Who Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Yelled Anti-Asian Slurs at Woman in NYC

    The NYPD released photos of a man who allegedly kicked, spewed anti-Asian remarks and pulled a knife on a woman in Manhattan on Monday. What happened: The 23-year-old victim was walking on West 26th Street Sixth and Seventh Avenue when the alleged suspect kicked her behind her leg and yelled anti-Asian slurs just before midnight, according to PIX11.