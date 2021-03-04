State: Defendant in New Tampa bike death was insane

Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times
·3 min read

TAMPA — Prosecutors agree that Mikese Morse was insane when he drove a car off a New Tampa roadway one day in 2018, slamming into and killing a man and injuring two young boys.

In a routine court hearing Wednesday, the state said Morse should be found not guilty by reason of insanity for crimes related to the 2018 death of Pedro Aguerreberry.

It was an official acknowledgement that Morse, who suffers from schizophrenia, was so mentally ill when the crime occurred that he could not discern right from wrong and cannot be held criminally responsible.

A judge will have to decide what’s next for Morse. A non-jury trial is set for April.

If Morse, 33, is officially deemed to be not guilty by reason of insanity, he will not go to prison, but may be committed to a hospital for long-term mental health treatment.

Morse, 33, was arrested June 24, 2018. Tampa police said he was driving a Dodge Avenger along New Tampa Boulevard when he passed Aguerreberry and his two sons, ages 3 and 8, who were riding bicycles on a pedestrian path.

Morse, police said, made a U-turn, then tore across a swath of grass and plowed into the trio. The boys were injured. Their father died.

Shortly before the crash, Morse posted videos to his Instagram account in which he rambled incoherently about “the devil” and “energies changing” inside him.

Days earlier, he’d walked into a Tampa police district office and rambled to an officer about “energy projections” and conspiracies and said he feared he might hurt someone. He was committed to a mental health facility under Florida’s Baker Act, but was later released.

A statement from the office of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said that the case demonstrates the “consequences of Florida’s broken mental health system, and the victim’s wife and kids are left holding the pieces.”

“The law is clear: you cannot convict a person who was so mentally unstable that he did not know right from wrong,” Warren’s statement read. “So we are doing everything we can to get him committed to Florida State Hospital to make sure he never hurts anyone again.”

Morse’s mother, Khadeeja Morse, welcomed the news, but decried what she said was the vilification of her son and families of loved ones who have mental illnesses.

For years before the tragedy, the Morse family has said, they struggled to get him access to adequate mental health care. He’d never been in trouble before, was a college graduate and standout track athlete who had qualified in Olympic trials.

“I have almost lost my sanity trying to save my son’s sanity,” she said.

In a lengthy Facebook post directed to Warren, she asked that her son not be seen as a case, but as a person. She called for greater understanding and support for families whose loved ones have mental illnesses.

“It is true, the Aguerreberry family experienced a horrific loss that never should have happened,” she wrote. “However, they aren’t the only ones who are left holding the pieces.”

Recommended Stories

  • How Rita Ora Was Literally Floored by Meeting Madonna

    During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Rita Ora recalled meeting Madonna for the first time and having to literally kneel on the floor.

  • Mercedes, Alpine unveil livery for 2021 Formula 1 season

    Mercedes unveiled the car Lewis Hamilton will drive this season while trying to win an unprecedented eighth Formula 1 title. Alpine's livery matches the French flag.

  • The psychologist who helped D.C. police put words to their trauma after the Capitol attack has a model for other departments

    Beverly Anderson has been working with D.C. police for decades as an independent psychologist. Since Jan. 6, she's been treating officers for trauma.

  • Miley Cyrus Signs With Columbia Records

    Singer Miley Cyrus has signed with Columbia Records after seven years and four albums on Sony Music sister label RCA. The move is a natural one for Cyrus, who is managed by Adam Leber, with mom Tish Cyrus. Columbia chief Ron Perry, who signed Miley directly, and Leber were the matchmakers behind Lil Nas X’s […]

  • Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk yells in court over pre-trial jailing: ‘It’s not fair!’

    Richard Barnett, 60, of Arkansas faces federal charges including disorderly conduct in a capitol building

  • The Aston Martin Formula 1 Car Is Here and It's Gorgeous

    Best livery on the grid? Best livery on the grid.

  • A woman was seen stealing a $15,000 ring in Key West. Police have arrested a suspect

    Key West police said they’ve caught the woman accused of stealing a $15,000 diamond ring from a Duval Street jewelry store last month.

  • Meghan Markle “Saddened” By Explosive Report Of “Bullying”; Buckingham Palace Launching Probe Into Allegations – Update

    UPDATED, 1 PM: Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it is launching an investigation into allegations that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bullied her staff at Kensington Palace. In an official statement obtained by UK media, Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” about the allegations outlined in The Times of London report. “Accordingly our HR team […]

  • Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

    President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trump's effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Lawyers for jurisdictions challenging the order in the three cases said they agreed with the new administration that the cases should be dismissed. Biden, a Democrat, has rescinded the Republican Trump's 2017 executive order that called on U.S. agencies to withhold federal funds from the so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, many of which are governed by Democrats.

  • Biden news - live: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites

    Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said Wednesday he was accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year. Thompson’s announcement came after former chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques announced his resignation last September over the destruction in May of two rock shelters in Juukan Gorge in Western Australia state that had been inhabited for 46,000 years. The company’s successes in 2020 were “overshadowed by the destruction of the Juukan Gorge shelters ... and, as chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event,” Thompson said in a statement.

  • Meghan Markle Dismisses Bullying Allegations as Pre-Oprah ‘Calculated Smear Campaign’

    Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/GettyMeghan Markle has denied detailed accusations of “bullying” her former Buckingham Palace staff and accused opponents of conducting a “calculated smear campaign” in advance of her much-hyped CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey this Sunday.If Meghan and Prince Harry had anticipated an open field to criticize the royal family and/or air various grievances, certain Buckingham Palace sources seem determined to torpedo their ambitions prior to Sunday night.Harry and Meghan Are Begged to Delay Oprah Broadcast While Prince Philip Is Gravely IllRoyal aides told The Times of London that Meghan was the subject of an official bullying complaint made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former communications secretary. The Times reported that the complaint detailed how Meghan allegedly “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.” Prince Harry asked Knauf not to pursue the complaint, a source told the paper.“Staff would on occasion be reduced to tears” because of the duchess, The Times reported. One aide, anticipating a confrontation with Meghan, told a colleague: “I can’t stop shaking.” Another aide claimed it felt “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.”Knauf, in an email to Simon Case, then the Duke of Cambridge’s private secretary, said the palace’s head of HR, Samantha Carruthers, “agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious.” He added: “I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”Knauf, who is now chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, said in his email: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable… The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”Sympathetic sources around Harry and Meghan relayed their frustration and hurt with the attitudes of palace officials in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.However, palace sources told The Times that the bullying allegations had not been investigated by the palace and that officials had made Meghan more “welcome” than the couple’s supporters have long claimed. One source said of the bullying complaint: “I think the problem is, not much happened with it. It was, ‘How can we make this go away?,’ rather than addressing it.”Another source told The Times: “Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears. The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people.”The paper said the sources were speaking out now in advance of Meghan’s Sunday night interview to give their view of Harry and Meghan’s royal life, presumably anticipating that it may be very different from what the couple may relay to Winfrey. The broadcast of the interview—the result of a reported two years’ worth of planning by Meghan and Winfrey—is being criticized as ill-timed given the illness and hospitalization of Prince Philip.Buckingham Palace declined to comment to The Times.The paper also details how Meghan wore earrings to a formal dinner in 2018 that were a wedding gift from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA concluded last week had ordered the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The dinner took place three weeks after Khashoggi was killed. At the time Meghan said the earrings were borrowed. “The duchess does not deny this was what she said, despite being aware of their provenance,” The Times reported.In a statement to The Times, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said of the various allegations: “Let’s just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.“In a detailed legal letter of rebuttal to The Times, we have addressed these defamatory claims in full, including spurious allegations regarding the use of gifts loaned to The Duchess by The Crown. The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pope calls for release of Myanmar political prisoners

    At least 30 people have been killed since the coup on Feb. 1. The pope visited Myanmar in 2017.Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord."He also appealed to the international community "to see to it that the hopes of the people of Myanmar are not suffocated by violence".

  • Kamala Harris breaks tie as Senate proceeds with lengthy debate on COVID relief bill

    The Senate on Thursday voted 51-50 — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — to proceed to debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, likely setting up a final vote this weekend.The state of play: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is forcing the Senate clerk to read the entire 628-page bill on the floor, a procedural move that will likely add 10 hours to the 20 hours already allotted for debate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During that time, Republicans will propose amendments — some unrelated to COVID relief — intended to force uncomfortable votes for Democrats, in a practice known as vote-a-rama.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Thursday that the Senate will stay in session "no matter how long it takes" to finish voting on the "American Rescue Plan."Because the bill is being considered under the budget reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote Senate threshold for major legislation.Driving the news: Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote to proceed, Schumer accused Johnson of going to "ridiculous lengths" to show his opposition to a COVID relief package widely supported by the American public — including a majority of Republicans.What they're saying: "It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function," Schumer said."Still, we are delighted that the senator from Wisconsin wants to give the American people another opportunity to hear what's in the American Rescue Plan. We Democrats want America to hear what's in the plan," he continued."Oh, yes, when the senior senator from Wisconsin reads, the American people will get another chance to hear about the tax breaks for low-income workers, and assistance for American families struggling with child care — two measures that help make the American Rescue Plan one of the single largest anti-poverty bills in recent history."Go deeper: Senate Republicans plan to exact pain before COVID relief voteLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

    Bay Hill was bustling Thursday, just like golf before the pandemic. The fans were limited in numbers but they all wanted the same dose of entertainment provided by Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. First it was McIlroy, slowly feeling better about his game, and with good reason.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • Biden supports making a temporary $3,000 payment to parents in the stimulus bill permanent going forward

    Senate Democrats want to make the larger tax credit permanent and give families an option to receive monthly checks. Biden wants a permanent one too.