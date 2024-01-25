New state DEI rule closing some UNF offices as students rally for future of LGBTQ Center

As state officials finalized a ban on diversity spending in universities Wednesday, University of North Florida activists rallied to call for reopening an LGBTQ Center they expected would close.

“I myself have benefited from it. And they want to take it away?” Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF’s Students for a Democratic Society chapter, shouted to about 100 people gathered outside the school’s Fine Arts Center.

“We are not free until we all are,” Crosby told the crowd, which marched through the campus declaring “Gay Lives Matter,” then substituting the phrase “trans lives” and “queer lives.”

The rally highlighted participants’ concern about campus impacts from the rule adopted Wednesday by the state university system’s Board of Governors which bans use of federal or state funds for programs that advocate diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI.

Rule in colleges: Florida Board of Education bans DEI on college campuses, removes sociology core course

UNF administrators in January 2023 listed the LGBTQ Center as such a program in response to a question from state lawmakers, reporting that its $193,580 yearly funding included $139,403 in state money. A report listing those expenses said “the primary mission of this center is focused on DEI topics and activities.” It described the center as providing education and resources to the campus community with “a commitment to advocacy, equity, respect, and support for LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff.”

UNF's fulll spending on DEI totaled about $3.5 million, the 2023 report said.

Wednesday night, UNF President Moez Limayem emailed faculty and students that the LGBTQ Center and other arms of the univerity's Office of Diversity and Inclusion will "begin to be phased out."

The university's Inercultural Center, Interfaith Center and Women's Center will also be shut down, but "no staff members will lose their employment at UNF as a result of the closures," Limayem wrote. "We are working with affected employees to establish new work assignments within the university at their current salary or above."

About 100 students supporting sexual minorities rallied on the lawn in front of the University of North Florida's Fine Arts Center Wednesday to protest the impending closure of the school's LGBTQ Center because of a state law banning university spending on diversity.

Limayem asked students and employees to "please know that as we implement these new changes, the university remains committed to ensuring that every member of our campus community is cared for and has the resources needed to be successful."

A start: DeSantis signs into law ‘Stop WOKE Act’ to restrict race discussions in Florida

UNF officials hadn't stated plans for handling the new state rules before Wednesday, waiting for the state board's action.

Even without formal direction, the LGBTQ Center’s two-person staff had shrunk to one by late last year as part of a migration of DEI employees to other jobs with more secure funding. Including the departure of the OneJax Institute, a pro-diversity office that chose to leave UNF and become a standalone nonprofit in March 2023, 11 people in non-academic DEI jobs left UNF between January and November 2023.

Students at Wednesday’s rally grieved the prospect of the LGBTQ Center closing and talked about it as a place they considered special.

“For the first time, I had a place just for me,” said Icarus Olsen, 20, who described himself as “in mourning” over the expected closing.

“It terrifies the bastards in power that we have a place that accepts us,” Olsen told the crowd.

Speakers tied the rejection of DEI to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “war on woke” and they and their audience derided the governor.

“Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Ron DeSantis go away,” the crowd chanted at one point.

They also talked about taking steps to restore a center for sexual minorities on campus.

Rachel Bacchus, 19, told the crowd she would be “a fighter for the rights of my people,” and looked forward to “the day we get the LGBTQ Center back.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: With DEI spending banned, UNF students rally for futre of LGBTQ Center