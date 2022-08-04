State delays welfare case depositions after attorney's termination

Aug. 3—JACKSON — The state welfare agency's decision to cut ties with the attorney it hired to claw back millions of allegedly misspent federal dollars is already causing delays for a massive civil lawsuit that involves a Northeast Mississippi nonprofit.

Stephen Schelver, a lawyer with the state Attorney General's Office, wrote an email on Tuesday to the attorneys representing the defendants in the civil litigation.

He said that because the Mississippi Department of Human Services decided to fire its previous counsel — former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott — depositions that were scheduled to take place later this month are now on hold.

"All current deposition settings by MDHS are postponed, effective immediately," Schelver wrote in the email obtained by the Daily Journal. "As soon as everything is finalized on this end, we will reach out to all counsel to discuss rescheduling depositions by mutual agreement as before."

The AG's office declined to comment to the Daily Journal, citing its policy of not discussing pending litigation.

Mark Jones, a spokesperson for the Department of Human Services, said the department is actively working to hire another attorney or law firm to represent the state in the civil lawsuit.

"Once in place, MDHS expects to move forward in an expeditious manner with the civil case, including the resetting of depositions on a schedule to be determined once the agency has selected and retained new counsel," Jones said.

Depositions are sworn testimony from people given to aid attorneys during the evidence collection phase of civil litigation.

The first deposition was set to take place on Aug. 24, and would have been the first time that anyone associated with the sprawling welfare scandal had been publicly questioned over allegations of misusing around $77 million in federal welfare funds.

The state agency is attempting to claw back money from dozens of people and companies, including the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center, over claims of misspending money associated with the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

FRC Director Christi Webb, who has maintained through attorneys that she has done nothing wrong, was also scheduled to participate in a deposition in September.

It's unclear exactly when the depositions will be rescheduled or when state leaders will sign off on a new contract for a new attorney.

Gov. Tate Reeves, who approved the welfare department's decision to cut ties with Pigott, told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that he was unaware of the delays in the depositions, but surmised the delays could also be the result of defendants asking the court to pause the legal proceedings until criminal investigations have ended.

"I don't have any idea about the day-to-day scheduling of conversations or depositions," Reeves said. "Big decisions reach my desk. The day-to-day does not."

Nancy New and her son Zach New, who stand accused of embezzling public dollars, have asked a judge to freeze the civil cases until their criminal cases have been dealt with. Both News pleaded guilty in April to fraudulently obtaining public school tax dollars.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Eleanor Faye Peterson is set to conduct a hearing on the motion to pause some of the proceedings on August 17.

taylor.vance@djournal.com