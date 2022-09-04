State Democrats promise legislative action at protest over Donovan Lewis shooting

Around 50 people, including state legislators, gathered Sunday at the Ohio Statehouse to demonstrate after the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Hilltop man.

The Labor Day weekend was filled with demonstrations against the fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis, including a rally outside police headquarters Friday and a march along High Street and the OSU campus on Saturday.

Donovan Lewis was shot by Columbus police officer almost immediately after door was opened

At Sunday's rally, state Rep. Latyna Humphrey, D-Columbus, said she was shocked by the body camera footage of Lewis' death, saying he never had a chance to surrender to police.

Lewis died early Tuesday morning after Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson fired a single gunshot into Lewis' bedroom almost immediately after opening the bedroom door.

Anderson, a dog handler and 30-year veteran who is on paid leave per division policy, and several other officers were trying to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants. Court records show that Lewis was wanted on a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault involving his pregnant girlfriend.

"He did this, he did that," Humphrey said of Lewis' alleged crimes. "I will tell you — that does not justify being killed. He did not have the ability to surrender to authorities and he did not have the ability to rehabilitate himself. He does not have the ability to stand with you."

State Sen. Hearcel Craig, D-Columbus, said that he appreciated the commitment of the protestors for change, and promised to work in the General Assembly to enact change for how police shootings are handled.

"Please continue to be vigilant, and when the time comes — vote," Craig said. "

Cindy Brown, 63, of Canal-Winchester, is the aunt of Kareem Ali Nadir Jones, who was fatally shot by Columbus police in Franklinton in 2017. She and her organization, Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity, are not optimistic about the possibility of change through the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

"It's going to take policy," Brown said. "We've been inside that Statehouse since 2018, and Republicans say no Democrat is going to pass no bills in in their house."

