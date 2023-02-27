State denies motion seeking separate trials for suspect in 2016 kidnapping, murder

The state has denied a motion for a Fort Myers man accused of kidnapping, molesting and murdering 9-year-old Diana Alvarez in 2016 asking for separate jury trials on the different charges.

Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 34, wanted separate trials for each of the three charges he faces — first-degree murder; kidnapping; and lewd and lascivious molestation. He was already convicted on two counts of federal child pornography charges connected to the girl from her San Carlos Park home.

The murder case against Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 33, has been slowed due to constraints on court activity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is accused in the Memorial Day 2016 disappearance of Diana Alvarez, 9. Her body wasn't found until 2022. Investigators believe she was killed by Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 33, who was indicted on a first-degree murder charge May 3, 2018. He was in Lee County Court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing. No trial date has been set but the judge in the case said she would like to see a Fall 2022 date.

More than a year after the girl disappeared, authorities arrested Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 34, on June 3, 2016, questioning him for about the three following days. More than a year later, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Aug. 15, 2017, that Guerrero-Torres was charged with two felonies in the disappearance.

Prior motions filed:Recent motions seek to block suspect's phone's search as well as his sworn statements

Case dismissed:Charges dropped against FMPD officer once accused of battery, records show

His phone was recovered after investigators narrowed their search to Daytona Beach using a geolocation device. There, they met with Steven Morehouse, who said he found the phone and charged it to locate the owner.

He was sentenced Aug. 14, 2017, to 40 years for having sexually explicit images of the girl on his cellphone.

Jorge Manuel Guerrero is accused of killing Diana Alvarez. Her remains were found in Osceola County after years of searching.

Alvarez's family last saw her on May 29, 2016, in their south Lee County home. While her body wasn't found until March 13, 2020, investigators believed Guerrero-Torres, who was indicted on a first-degree murder charge May 3, 2018, killed her.

One of several recent motions

This is one of several motions Guerrero-Torres' attorney has filed recently.

A series of motions filed in July 2021 on behalf of Guerrero-Torres sought to exclude death as a possible penalty; compel the prosecution to outline its trial strategy; exclude evidence that would create sympathy for Alvarez; and to declare unconstitutional the use of felony murder as an aggravating factor.

Story continues

Those motions were met by state responses in September 2021 to have them all rejected.

Two more motions, filed Dec. 6, 2022, say a search of his phone violated Guerrero-Torres' rights under the U.S. and Florida constitutions.

The first of the two alleges the cellphone belonging to Guerrero-Torres was "seized illegally without a warrant" the day after authorities placed it into evidence.

The first of the motions also cited the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution as the base of its argument, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures without probable cause.

The latter of the motions sought to block Guerrero-Torres' statements to law enforcement.

It argued that Guerrero-Torres' statements during his initial arrest reflected a lack of understanding of his right to have an attorney.

A motion said that during that time Guerrero-Torres "was isolated in settings where he could not sleep," with intermittent contact with law enforcement and no counsel.

It also alleged Guerrero-Torres doesn't speak English and requires a translator.

Guerrero-Torres is next due in court March 13 for a pretrial conference before Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck, followed by March 21; March 22; and April 21 motions hearings.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 2016 San Carlos Park child pornographer inches closer to trial in death