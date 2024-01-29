State DEP cites Brunner Island for oil discharge and a fish kill

The state Department of Environmental Protection has cited the Bunner Island Steam Electric Station for discharging oil into the Susquehanna River and also causing a temperature fluctuation that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of fish.

The Notice of Violation, issued Friday afternoon, cites two separate incidents that occurred in two days last week.

The suspected issues with the East Manchester Township power plant were first reported last Tuesday by a fisherman who, while fishing downstream from the plant's warm-water discharge, reported seeing an oily sheen on the water.

The angler, who monitors the river's temperature, said he also recorded a large drop in temperature over a short time. A sharp drop in temperature, which happens when the power plant shuts down suddenly, can cause thermal shock to the fish, which can prove fatal.

He reported both findings to the state Fish & Boat Commission and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper. They, in turn, reported the incident to DEP, which immediately investigated.

The DEP’s notice contains brief descriptions of both occurrences.

On Jan. 23, the DEP reported that it found hydraulic oil was released during maintenance at one of the plant’s discharges. It also reported that on Jan 24 temperature fluctuations caused by a planned plant shutdown resulted in a fish kill.

Hundreds of fish – channel catfish, large- and smallmouth bass and suckers – were killed when the cool water caused the river temperature to drop.

Both incidents, the DEP noted, were violations of the state’s Clean Streams Law and could result in “enforcement action.”

Previously: 'A ton of fish are dead': State investigating Susquehanna fish kill near Brunner Island

Killing the Chesapeake: PA's polluted Susquehanna River is poisoning the bay. What can be done

Brunner Island already submitted a response to DEP regarding the oil discharge and has until Feb. 7 to provide the state with additional information about the water temperature fluctuation. DEP has asked the plant to provide water temperature data for the 24 hours before and after the fish kill.

Talen Energy, which operates the plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company had previously released a statement saying that two generating units at the island were taken offline Tuesday in a manner that minimizes water temperature fluctuations and “is in line with regulatory requirements.”

Addressing the oil discharge, the company’s statement said the oil was released during maintenance work at the plant being done by a contractor. The company also said the material was “biodegradable mineral oil which is non-toxic to aquatic life and specifically designed to be used in marine applications.” The company said it worked with DEP to “successfully contain the oil sheen and no further action has been requested.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Brunner Island cited for oil discharge and fish kill