State Department: 22 Americans Killed in Israel, More Held Hostage in Gaza

At least 22 U.S. citizens have reportedly been killed in the Israel-Hamas war with at least 17 more missing, the State Department said Wednesday, up from 14 confirmed deaths on Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is heading to Israel on Wednesday in a show of support, added, “That number could still go up, and it probably will.” President Joe Biden added on Wednesday that several Americans were among the roughly 150 hostages captured by Hamas soldiers. He was expected to meet with Jewish leaders later Wednesday and has linked the assault on Israel to generations-long antisemitism. Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse and the type of terrorism that was exhibited here is just beyond the pale.” On Tuesday, Biden sent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu U.S. military provisions and shared intelligence to aid in hostage recovery.

Read it at The Hill

Read more at The Daily Beast.