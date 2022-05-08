State Department 'closely monitoring' after 3 Americans found dead at Bahamas resort

The State Department said it is "closely monitoring" the investigation into what left three Americans dead at a Bahamas Sandals resort, and a fourth hospitalized.

Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the bodies of one woman and two men were found on Friday at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort. A separate woman was also airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.

Police in the area said that it's not clear how the individuals died, stating that their death was "sudden."

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Saturday that it is "closely monitoring" the investigation into the Americans' deaths.

"We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in the Bahamas. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time," the spokesperson said.

"On their arrival at the scene they were directed to the first villa. On entering a bedroom, they found a caucasian male laying on the ground unresponsive," the Royal Bahama Police Force said in a statement posted to Twitter. "An examination of the body was conducted, there was [sic] no signs of trauma found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead."

The police officers went to a second villa where a man was found unresponsive and "slumped against a wall in a bathroom." In the bedroom, a woman was found unresponsive. Police said that the individuals showed signs of "convulsion."

"The officers examined the bodies and found no signs of trauma. The local doctor later pronounced both persons dead," the Bahama police said.

According to police, one couple attempted to get medical attention the night before.

