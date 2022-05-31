State Department briefing highlights Ukraine, Iran
State Department officials say the Biden administration is concerned over Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to "institutionalize control" over Ukraine's Kherson region. (May 31)
ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022, 18:43 The Russian occupiers are preparing to resume the offensive on the fronts of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast and Sloviansk, Siversk and Raihorodka in Donetsk Oblast.
Russian shelling has reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins and Russian troops have entered the city's southeastern and northeastern fringes, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region. "We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control," TASS quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic, as saying in a report on Tuesday morning. Pasechnik told the Russian state news agency that fighting was raging in the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as might have been hoped.
Reaching a deal to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be "a long and cautious process", but Israel believes it can happen, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday. Israel has said it hopes to build on its 2020 U.S.-brokered accords with four Muslim nations and establish diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest two sites, has conditioned any eventual normalization with Israel on the addressing of the Palestinians' quest for statehood on territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.
Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.
Pensioners face a £620m raid on their pension dividends as Russia prepares to seize a payment for BP amid a crackdown on financial transactions to "unfriendly states".
French President Emmanuel Macron says he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have urged Vladimir Putin to end Russia's blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the terms of a UN resolution.
Historically skeptical about European Union efforts to deepen cooperation, Danish voters on Wednesday will choose whether to abandon the country's decision three decades ago to opt out of the bloc's common defense policy. The Danish referendum comes as the latest example of European countries seeking closer defense links with allies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It follows Sweden and Finland's historic bids to join NATO — something to be taken up at a summit next month.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made the announcement during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
Invading Russian forces are attempting to encircle Ukrainian troops in the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, as well as blocking major logistics routes, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its latest update, posted on Facebook on May 30.
Russian forces are continuing to gradually capture areas of Severodonetsk and focus on regrouping near Izyum to renew offensives towards Slovyansk and Barvinkove, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on May 30.
The Biden administration is expected to announce it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
China is threatening to downgrade relations with Israel after a newspaper published an interview with Taiwan's foreign minister
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 19:05 In the course of Russia's full-scale invasion, people living in the central and western regions of Ukraine have become much more negative about making any concessions to the aggressor and believe in Ukraine's victory.