State Department calls out China for knowingly sending spy balloon over the United States

Reuters

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles. "All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure humanitarian help for victims can arrive," said Baerbock during a news conference in Berlin with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirsojan. "It's important that weapons are now set aside and all efforts in the region are focused on humanitarian aid and on recovering and protecting victims," said Baerbock, adding that every minute counted.