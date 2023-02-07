State Department calls out China for knowingly sending spy balloon over the United States
State Department spokesman Ned Price called out China for sending a spy balloon above the U.S.
U.S. lawmakers are urging the Chinese government to release Mark Swidan, an American who has been jailed in China for over a decade. On Feb. 1, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a resolution calling for the release of Swidan, a Houston resident who has spent the last 10 years in a Chinese prison after his purported erroneous arrest in 2012. The resolution is cosponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and U.S. Representative Michael Cloud (R, TX-27).
Shehzad Qazi, China Beige Book International Managing Director, discusses the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. You can watch the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:10 On China reopening economy 00:27 On investor confidence
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles. "All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure humanitarian help for victims can arrive," said Baerbock during a news conference in Berlin with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirsojan. "It's important that weapons are now set aside and all efforts in the region are focused on humanitarian aid and on recovering and protecting victims," said Baerbock, adding that every minute counted.
OUTSIDE THE BOX I am often asked how safe the stock market is — especially after periods like 2022. It’s a valid question and impossible to answer definitively except to remind people that what investors get paid for is taking risks.
(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce pioneer that has lost billions of dollars since its founding, is rolling out an army of robots at fulfillment centers in a bid to reach profitability.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Ne
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has said that Ukraine will eventually receive American-made F-16 fighter jets, and that the country already has weapons capable of striking Russia.
Dwindling numbers means more inexperienced officers. AP Photo/Gerald HerbertIn the years running up to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Police Department faced an increasingly dire staffing crisis. Indeed, shortages on the force have led to questions over whether, given their relative lack of experience, the five officers now charged with Nichols’ murder would have been assigned to the now-disbanded SCORPION unit – or even hired in the first place. Memphis isn’t alone in confrontin
Costa Rica's government said Monday that China apologized for a spy balloon flying over its territory. China claims the balloon was primarily used for weather studies.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the Chinese spy balloon and what its takedown means for the China-U.S. relationship.
Roughly 1 million Tibetan children have been separated from their families and forcibly placed into state-run boarding schools, as part of China’s assimilation efforts, the U.N. revealed Monday.
Many Americans, many of them Republicans, seek leaders who would violate basic principles of democracy. AP Photo/Ben GrayIt might be comforting to think that American democracy has made it past the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. But our research shows that a wide range of the American people, of all political stripes, seek leaders who are fundamentally anti-democratic. It’s true that many who participated in the insurrection are facing consequences, including prison time. Many candidates for state
Add the jobs numbers to a long list of things that don't make sense right now, says Matt Maley, Miller + Tabak.’s chief market strategist.
At a central square in Serbia's capital of Belgrade, dozens of Russians gathered recently to denounce President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, holding up photos of political prisoners from their homeland. Across the plaza, a billboard touts the Russian propaganda outlet RT, which has launched an online news portal in the country but is banned elsewhere in Europe. Heroic portraits of a bare-chested Putin adorn souvenir T-shirts and coffee mugs, or are painted on city walls.
Retail investors are piling into small-cap firms that employ artificial intelligence amid intensifying competition between tech titans Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft to secure leadership in the next big driver of growth. The $3-billion AI software firm C3.ai was the fifth most actively traded on Fidelity's platform for small investors on Monday, while drawing record daily retail inflows worth $31.4 million, as per Vanda Research. "Small-cap firms have AI as a much larger part of their business than the larger ones," said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive officer of Tuttle Capital Management on the reason behind retail investors' focus on the smaller firms.
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The annual speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress, typically provides a president with his single largest audience of the year, usually in the tens of millions. An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022, according to Nielsen ratings.
Five years ago today (Feb. 6), SpaceX's brawny Falcon Heavy rocket left Earth for the first time ever, sending a car into orbit around the sun.
Several top Republicans slammed President Joe Biden's so-called 'lack of urgency' in taking down the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an upcoming superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics superheroes of the same names. The film is a sequel to Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. It is the thirty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the ninth film of Phase Four. The film is set to be released on February 17, 2023.
The United States will support India's G20 presidency including on issues such as food and energy security, the U.S. embassy there said on Tuesday, as New Delhi seeks the backing of its partners ahead of key meetings starting this month. The presidency has attracted particular interest given India's close ties with both the United States and Russia, from which it has significantly increased imports of oil since the war in Ukraine began nearly a year ago. Officials from the United States, Europe and China are expected to head to India in late February and early March for meetings of finance and foreign ministers.
Whichever way one looks at it, a US missile shredding a Chinese spy balloon monitoring sensitive American military sites is a grim portent of escalation between opposed nuclear superpowers. It goes without saying that unless Western responses are based on sober, robust assessment of what led to this debacle, Chinese provocation will have achieved its purpose of sowing fear and discord.