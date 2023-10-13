Israel tells residents of Gaza living in the north to evacuate to the south within 24 hours

A man walks down a destroyed street in the Salahaddin in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, following Israeli strikes on Hamas targets in 2009. | Ben Curtis, Associated Press

The fighting that broke out between the militant group Hamas against Israelis has proved devastating for civilians in Israel and the Gaza Strip. The unprecedented conflict continues.

Israel says people living in Northern Gaza should evacuate within 24 hours

11:00 p.m., Oct. 12, 2023

Israel releases warning

In a statement Thursday night, the Israeli government said all residents of northern Gaza should evacuate to southern Gaza for their own safety, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Israel Defense Forces released a statement that read: “Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields.”

Gazan officials told Palestinians not to comply with the order, according to The New York Times.

The United Nations said the evacuation order affects 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza, as well as U.N. staff and residents of U.N. shelters.

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” a statement from the U.N. said, according to CNN.

Israel unifies government as Hamas war continues, death rolls rise

2:30 p.m., Oct. 11, 2023

Israel forms emergency government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed an emergency government Wednesday, which included an additional two opposition lawmakers — both of whom are former army chiefs, to his cabinet.

According to The New York Times, the move bringing “the infusion of military expertise would give the government greater legitimacy to make tough wartime decisions.”

Israel reports the death toll has risen to 1,200 people, with around 150 people still being held hostage in Gaza, per the Times.

Rescue and humanitarian aid workers killed in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees reported that 11 of its staffers have been killed since the attacks started Saturday — five teachers, one gynecologist, one engineer, one psychological counselor and three support staffers, The Washington Post reported.

The agency is seeking $104 million to address relief efforts and provide a humanitarian response to civilians affected by the war in Gaza, per CNN.

“What is unfolding is already an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, per CNN. “Whatever the circumstances are, rules apply in times of conflict and this one is no exception. Aid to civilians who have nowhere to flee must be immediate: water, food, medicine.”

At least 22 American citizens have been killed

U.S. officials confirm at least 22 American citizens have been killed in the conflict, with 17 still unaccounted for — some of which are assumed to be currently held hostage by Hamas, per the Post.

More than 1,800 people killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

4:30 p.m., Oct. 10, 2023

The current death toll has risen over 1,800 people — 1,000 killed and 2,700 injured in Israel, while 830 people were killed and 4,250 injured in Gaza, according to CNBC.

President Joe Biden also attributes more than 1,000 civilian deaths to Hamas fighters, The New York Times reported. He called the murders that included women, children and elders “pure unadulterated evil.”

At least 14 U.S. citizens killed in Israel, State Department confirms

The fighting has killed at least 14 American citizens. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave on an urgent mission to Israel to show U.S. “solidarity and support,” The Associated Press reported.

Biden also confirmed that Americans are among those taken hostage by Hamas.

Around 100-150 people are still being held hostage by Hamas

Hamas continues to hold between 100 and 150 people as hostages, and authorities are still working on how to address the hostage situation. Biden promised that he is prioritizing the Americans who were reportedly taken hostage.

“Because, as president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world,” Biden said, per CNN.

Strikes in Gaza displace more than 140,000 Palestinians

Israel responded to the devastating attacks over the weekend with deadly bombing and strikes on the Gaza Strip. The attacks have displaced more than 140,000 Palestinians. The airstrikes have targeted residential neighborhoods and other areas known to house mostly civilians, according to AP.

State Department confirms at least 9 U.S. citizens have been killed in Israel

11 a.m., Oct. 9, 2023

At least nine U.S. citizens were confirmed to have been killed in Israel during the conflict between Israel and Hamas, a State Department spokesperson verified Monday.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, per The Washington Post.

There are still U.S. citizens who remain unaccounted for, and the State Department is still investigating “to determine their whereabouts,” according to Reuters.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” Miller said in a statement, per CNN.

What happened in Israel?

At least 700 people have died since “the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion from air, land and sea on Saturday,” ABC News reported.

Israel declared a state of war on Sunday and “launched retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza, a 140-square-mile territory where 2 million Palestinians have lived under a blockade imposed by neighboring Israel and Egypt since Hamas seized power in 2007,” per ABC News.

Miller affirmed what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on “Meet the Press” that “there are really two paths for the region to take” — one is that of peace and negotiation and the other included conflict and terrorism, MSNBC reported.

President Joe Biden expressed support for the people of Israel Sunday.

This morning, I spoke with @IsraeliPM to express my full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists.



We will remain in close contact over the coming days.



The U.S. will continue to stand with the people of Israel. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 8, 2023

“This morning, I spoke with @IsraeliPM to express my full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We will remain in close contact over the coming days. The U.S. will continue to stand with the people of Israel.”

