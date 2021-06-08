State Department eases travel advisories for dozens of countries

The State Department on Tuesday slightly eased the severity of travel advisories for dozens of countries.

Why it matters: The agency is still recommending that Americans avoid international travel to these countries due to serious risks associated with the pandemic, in its second-highest warning level.

But the easing of restrictions comes as more Americans are getting vaccinated, returning to daily life and itching to travel again.

Details: Ukraine, Switzerland, South Africa, Mexico, Japan, Italy, France, Guatemala, Bulgaria and the Philippines are among those countries now under the "Level 3" travel warning.

The agency said in a statement that it updated travel advisories to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's health notices, per Bloomberg.

