State Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year

Jan. 31—DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announced recently that Anthony B. Kinnel was named 2022-2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Kinnel, a mathematics and science teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for his achievement during a special presentation.

"It is an honor to recognize Anthony Kinnel, an inspiring and dedicated teacher in the Georgia Preparatory Academy, as DJJ Teacher of the Year," Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said. "He has faithfully demonstrated his commitment to educating the youth in our care and always makes his students a priority. We are fortunate to have his talent and experience on our team."

With DJJ since 2013, Kinnel has had 35 years of experience as an educator in Georgia, Maryland and Texas. He previously served as a mathematics teacher at Nolan Middle School in Killeen, Texas, assistant principal at Tri-Cities High School in East Point, and vice principal and dean of students at Patuxent High School in Lusby, Md. Kinnel also served as associate director of student activities for the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"I am excited about this honor because at Martha K. Glaze RYDC, we believe that when one of us wins, we all win," Kinnel said. "We are successful because of the leadership and the resources we have. I feel blessed to be able to have this opportunity."

Kinnel strives to make a difference in the lives of his students. He said he believes his true calling is working with young people at the K-12 level and feels at home teaching juvenile justice-involved youths.

Kinnel earned a bachelor of science degree in Mathematics and Biology from Paul Quinn College in Waco, Texas, and a master of education degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Bowie State University in Bowie, Md.

Additionally, Brandi Blackmon, a Special Education English language arts teacher at the DeKalb RYDC, is the DJJ Teacher of the Year runner-up. Blackmon has been with DJJ for four years and has 13 years of teaching experience in Henry, Fulton and DeKalb counties.

