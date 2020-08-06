State Department lifts global coronavirus travel advisory

The State Department on Thursday lifted its Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory, issued on March 19 in order to encourage Americans against traveling overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a blanket travel advisory, the State Department said it will release country-specific guidelines "in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions. This will also provide U.S. citizens more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against non-essential travel to 200 specific locations, CNN reports, and there are still travel restrictions in other countries affecting Americans; the European Union, for example, has blocked entry to tourists from the United States.

