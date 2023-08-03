State Department orders non-emergency personnel to evacuate U.S. Embassy in Niger

A protester carries a sign that reads ‘France must go’ during a protest in Niamey, Niger, on Sunday. Thousands of supporters of Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard, who declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July, took to the streets of Niamey to demonstrate support for the coup. Photo by Issifou Djibo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States has ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Niger following a military coup that unseated democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement the order was made "out of an abundance of caution" and because "commercial flight options are limited," which could hinder their evacuation if conditions in the country become more dire.

"We updated our travel advisory to reflect this and informed U.S. citizens that we are only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger given our reduced personnel," Miller said.

"The U.S. Embassy remains open for limited, emergency services to U.S. citizens. The State Department continually adjusts its posture at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, and the health situation."

Miller added that the U.S. "remains committed" to Niger and democracy in the country and clarified that the countries remain "diplomatically engaged at the highest levels."

"The U.S. Senate recently confirmed a new ambassador, Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in West Africa," Miller said. "Ambassador FitzGibbon is well-positioned to manage our bilateral relationship through this difficult period and we look forward to her swift arrival in Niamey."

The news came after France, the former colonial ruler of Niger, also began evacuating citizens Tuesday. Though France no longer rules Niger, the countries maintain close ties.

The military burned French flags and launched an assault on the French Embassy on Sunday claiming the European nation was meddling in the Nigerien power structure.

"Given the situation in Niamey, and the violence that took place against our embassy and the closing of airspace that leaves our citizens without any possibility of leaving the country by their own means, France is preparing to evacuate those of its citizens and European citizens who want to leave the country," a message from French officials had said. "The evacuation will begin today."