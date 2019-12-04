State Department pressured to turn over impeachment documents from potential Giuliani-Pompeo call

WASHINGTON — As Congress weighs evidence in an impeachment investigation into President Trump, a government transparency organization is using the court system to accelerate the release of documents that could prove critical to that probe.

The organization, American Oversight, has already won the release of 100 pages of State Department documents relevant to the impeachment inquiry. In a court hearing on Tuesday, its attorneys pressed for a second round of revelations. This time, however, the watchdog group — which has been consistently critical of the Trump administration — stripped the request down to what it apparently believes are the most promising search terms.

If honored, that search request could provide a significant boost to House Democrats who are currently conducting an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s alleged scheme to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a Democratic rival. The Democrats have also charged the White House with obstructing that investigation by refusing to release documents requested by Congress.

Rudy Giuliani, left, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Photos: Charles Krupa/AP, Timothy D. Easley/AP) More

That refusal leaves lawsuits, like the one filed by American Oversight, as a potential alternative route for obtaining the records Congress seeks.

Speaking after what appeared to be an auspicious hearing before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday afternoon, American Oversight Executive Chairman Austin Evers said that his efforts were independent of those taking place on Capitol Hill. At the same time, he recognized that a timely release of Ukraine-related documents could bolster the case against Trump.

“We can’t bind the court to the impeachment timetable,” Evers said after the hearing. “But I don’t think it’s lost on anybody.”

Tuesday’s hearing was an opportunity for American Oversight to narrow its longstanding request for documents relating to political influence on dealings with Ukraine. Specifically, the new request targets interactions between high-ranking Trump political appointees and Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, two of the “three amigos” thought to have at least partly participated in those efforts.

The third amigo was Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and currently Trump’s personal lawyer. The new document request includes any notes pertaining to a potential Sept. 11 call between Giuliani and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The date of the purported call is significant because on that same day, the Trump administration released $250 million in aid to Ukraine, despite Zelensky never having launched the political investigations Trump allegedly demanded in exchange for the funds.

American Oversight filed its initial document request in May, long before the impeachment inquiry began. The impetus for the original request was the abrupt firing of Marie Yovanovitch, then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, appears before the House Intelligence Committee during an impeachment hearing on Nov. 15. (Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) More

Though the reason for the firing was not then clear, Yovanovitch recently testified that Giuliani regarded her as an impediment to his influence efforts in Kyiv.

During a Tuesday hearing in D.C. District Court, Judge Christopher Cooper appeared broadly amenable to American Oversight’s demands, as he has been in the past. Cooper oversaw an initial release of State Department documents to American Oversight. Those documents added significant detail to the narrative of a foreign policy apparatus that appears to have been undermined by Giuliani’s “irregular channel” of diplomacy, as one impeachment witness deemed his efforts.