State Department to Release Gender-Neutral Passports in April

After the State Department announced the issuance of the first gender-neutral passport in October as part of the rollout of Biden administration’s gender inclusivity strategy, the “X” gender option will now be available for all future passport applications for U.S. citizens starting in April.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the news Thursday.

“Starting on April 11, US citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their US passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year,” he said in a statement. “After thoughtful consideration of the research conducted and feedback from community members, we concluded that the definition of the X gender marker on State Department public forms will be ‘Unspecified or another gender identity.’ This definition is respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.”

Blinken made the announcement on International Transgender Day of Visibility, which the Biden administration will observe by flying the transgender pride flag on outside the Department of Health and Human Services, the first federal agency to do so, Axios reported.

The administration will collaborate with the airline industry, the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that applicants can designate their gender as “X” on their passport, according to an administration fact sheet obtained by CNN.

In a recorded presentation, Biden declared his solidarity with the transgender community, especially those who are children, and urged Congress to pass a bipartisan Equality Act, which would enshrine anti-discrimination on the basis of gender identity into civil rights law.

“To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know that your president sees you. Jill, Kamala, Doug, our entire administration sees you for who you are,” Biden said.

He went on to attack Republican-controlled states that have passed legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, citing their unique biological advantages.

“We know it’s hard when there are those out there who don’t see you and don’t respect you. For example, the onslaught of anti-transgender state laws attacking you and your families is simply wrong. This administration is standing up for you against all these hateful bills, and we’re committed to advancing transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military, in our housing and health care systems, and everywhere. Simply everywhere,” he said.

In a direct plea to parents, Biden said, “affirming your child’s identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy.”

The idea that supporting a young child’s gender preference is compassionate and a responsibility of parents has been directly challenged by many Republicans, especially in Texas. There, Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have launched investigations into physicians and parents who enable kids’ gender transition surgeries, calling such medical interventions “child abuse.”

In a lengthy legal opinion, Paxton argued that in performing or consenting to children’s gender reconstructive procedures, thereby effectively sterilizing them, such doctors and parents are depriving children of their liberty interest in procreation. Many conservatives have supported this line of thought, given that young children are thought to be not mature enough to make the irreversible, life-altering decision to change the gender assigned to them at birth.

