State Department Reveals the Number of Americans Left to Be Evacuated from Afghanistan

Editor’s Note: Shortly after publication, CNN and Fox News reported that the state department official misinformed lawmakers during the briefing and the 4,100 figure is not accurate. This article will be updated with further details after Secretary of State Blinken’s briefing.

State Department now tells me the BRIEFER MISSPOKE on this call, and the 4100 number is not accurate. State did not provide an accurate number, said Blinken will speak to this later. https://t.co/fYV9aDVScU — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 25, 2021

State Department says the briefer misspoke … more when they clarify https://t.co/Gqa3idS8Y4 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 25, 2021

The State Department revealed Wednesday to congressional staffers that 4,100 U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan and wish to be evacuated, multiple outlets reported.

Not all of those Americans are in and around Kabul, the capital of the nation where the airport is situated, a Senate aid told CNN.

As part of the U.S. airlift mission, 4,400 Americans successfully traveled to the Kabul airport to secure transport on a rescue military or commercial jet. The evacuation of the outstanding 4,100 people, some of whom may be trapped in the country’s interior and may struggle to bypass Taliban checkpoints, will prove more difficult for the military to facilitate, the source added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon to provide updates on the numbers of Americans still left behind. Earlier Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed that 19,000 evacuees exited Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

