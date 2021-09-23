State Department says U.S. envoy to Haiti 'mischaracterized circumstances'

Migrants in Del Rio, Texas
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department on Thursday said the resignation of the U.S. special envoy to Haiti was "unfortunate" and defended the Biden administration's policies, saying for the envoy "to say his proposals were ignored is simply false."

"It is unfortunate that, instead of participating in a solutions-oriented policy process, Special Envoy (Daniel) Foote has both resigned and mischaracterized the circumstances of his resignation," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "He failed to take advantage of ample opportunity to raise concerns about migration during his tenure and chose to resign instead."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

