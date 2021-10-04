State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers

A man walks in front the Central bank headquarters building in Brasilia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

A massive leak of documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We've of course seen the reporting on the Pandora Papers and we are not in a position to comment specifically on the findings, which we are reviewing," Price told a regular news briefing.

He said the U.S. government actively focuses on strengthening financial transparency and investigating possible illicit activity.

Addressing a specific query about Jordan, a significant recipient of U.S. aid, Price said U.S. assistance to Amman was "in the direct national security interests of the United States."

"We carefully conduct monitoring and evaluation of all of our programs to ensure they are implemented according to their intended purpose," he said.

According to the news organizations that reviewed the Pandora Papers, they showed that King Abdullah, a close U.S. ally, used offshore accounts to spend more than $100 million on luxury homes in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Jordan's royal palace said the king's property ownership was "not unusual nor improper" and Abdullah himself told tribal leaders the cost of the properties and related expenditures had been personally funded by himself, not by the state budget or treasury.

According to the State Department, the United States is Jordan’s single largest provider of bilateral assistance, providing more than $1.5 billion in 2020.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Libya parliament adopts law on legislative polls

    Libya's parliament on Monday passed a law on legislative elections, its spokesman said, ahead of a planned national vote set for December 24 under a United Nations-led peace process.

  • Beirut blast probe to resume as court rejects challenges

    Lebanon's appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port explosion in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the country's National News agency said. The lawsuits were part of a growing campaign by Lebanon’s political class against the investigation into the devastating port explosion of Aug. 4, 2020. The blast heavily destroyed parts of Beirut, killed over 200 people and wounded over 6,000.

  • Nuclear Gains Ground in Europe’s Plan to Phase Out Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Nuclear power is emerging as a green back-up option for renewables in Europe and to help reduce reliance on foreign supplies of natural gas.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsA global rush to secure gas ahead of

  • UK army delivers fuel, Koreas hotline restored, Pandora Papers leak

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's top stories from around the world.

  • Good Morning America Surprises Louisiana Dad for Serving His Community After Ida

    "This moment here just shows me once again that if you take care of God’s business, he’ll handle us as well."

  • Pandora Papers Show How Wealthy Use Offshore Companies: ICIJ

    Oct.03 -- An investigation&nbsp;by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists uncovered millions of documents detailing how rich and politically-connected individuals across the globe use offshore companies to avoid taxes and hoard wealth. ICIJ's Scilla Alecci shares the details on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Kansas City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting that killed three people

    Kansas City Police are investigating a triple homicide that took place Saturday afternoon.

  • Dame Helena Morrissey attacks HSBC's attempt to 'ingratiate' themselves with China's Communist Party

    HSBC bosses are sacrificing democracy to ingratiate themselves with the Chinese Communist Party by backing a crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong, the City grandee Dame Helena Morrissey has said.

  • U.S. Marshals Seize 25,000 Bags of Spices from Florida Company Due to Alleged Unsanitary Conditions

    Miami's Lyden Spice Corporation had failed both state and federal inspections.

  • Kremlin sees no reason to make checks after Pandora papers leak

    The Kremlin said on Monday it had seen no evidence in a massive data leak of financial documents https://www.reuters.com/world/pandora-papers-document-dump-allegedly-links-world-leaders-secret-wealth-2021-10-03 of hidden wealth among President Vladimir Putin's inner circle despite allegations to the contrary from news organisations. The dump of more than 11.9 million records was published by several major news organisations on Sunday and linked various world leaders or people close to them to what it said were secret stores of wealth.

  • Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

    A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell's oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban. Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga II, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its two masts.

  • Poland seeks to bolster border with new tech amid migrant influx

    Poland plans to strengthen its border with a system of motion sensors and cameras, modelling it on the Greek border with Turkey, its interior minister said in comments published on Monday, as it faces a large migrant influx from Belarus. In August, Poland began building a barbed wire fence along its border with Belarus to curb illegal border crossings despite criticism that some migrants were being treated inhumanely. The new additions would strengthen border control as part of a permanent barrier.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.

  • Lopez Obrador says Mexican nationals in Pandora Papers should be investigated

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was in favor of investigating Mexican nationals who appear in a series of documents released as part of the so-called 'Pandora Papers.' Several major news organizations on Sunday published https://www.reuters.com/world/pandora-papers-document-dump-allegedly-links-world-leaders-secret-wealth-2021-10-03 details from a massive new leak of financial documents showing heads of state, serving and former government officials, and business leaders with stashes of offshore wealth. The use of offshore companies is not illegal or by itself evidence of wrongdoing, but news organizations in the consortium said such transactions could be used to hide wealth from tax collectors and other authorities.

  • Jennifer Lawrence, other celebrities join nationwide Women’s March rallying for reproductive rights

    Thousands took to the streets all across the country Saturday to send a message to the Supreme Court: don't overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights activists participated in the fifth annual Women’s March, which took place primarily in Washington D.C., to support women's reproductive rights amid the conservative-leaning Supreme Court adding an anti-abortion case to its docket. Pro-choice activists are concerned by the latter, especially since the Supreme Court rejected a request by Texas abortion providers to block the law, thereby allowing it to take effect.

  • Facebook 'accountable to no one,' whistleblower will say in testimony

    Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen will tell Congress Tuesday the company faces little oversight and will liken the social media giant to tobacco companies that for decades denied that smoking damaged health, according to testimony seen by Reuters. Haugen will tell a Senate Commerce Committee panel that when Facebook executives had to choose between profits or user safety, profits won out.

  • Experts Explain When Some Individuals May Need to Mix and Match COVID-19 Vaccines

    Here's why experts say you shouldn't get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if you primarily had a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series first.

  • Microsoft Windows 11 review: Big upgrades for workers and gamers alike

    Microsoft's Windows 11 is a welcome upgrade to the world's most popular desktop operating system for both workers and gamers.

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets