State Department slams Israeli ministers for suggesting forced resettlement of Gaza

The U.S. rebuked two far-right Israeli politicians on Tuesday after the men suggested removing Palestinians from Gaza to pave the way for Israeli occupation of the territory.

“The United States rejects recent statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. “This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible.”

Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister and a leader of the Religious Zionism party, suggested that Palestinians should be sent to countries willing to accept them as refugees, the Times of Israel reported.

“Israel will permanently control the territory of the Gaza Strip,” he was quoted as saying.

Ben Gvir, Israel’s defense minister, made a similar suggestion to his Otzma Yehudit party. He said the war represented an “opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza.”

“We cannot withdraw from any territory we are in in the Gaza Strip,” Ben Gvir continued. “Not only do I not rule out Jewish settlement there, I believe it is also an important thing.”

Forced relocation of a population is considered a war crime under international law. It has previously led to convictions at The Hague for military and political leaders involved in the breakup of Yugoslavia.

“We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel,” said Miller, the State Department spokesman.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the U.S. his goal for the war is not to take over Gaza, according to Miller. Israel’s stated purpose of the war, which began after Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attacks, is to dismantle the terrorist group.

The U.S. has called out Ben Gvir by name in the past. In August, he was criticized for telling a Palestinian journalist: “My right to life outweighs your right to move on the streets.”

“We strongly condemn Minister Ben Gvir’s racist, destructive comments on the freedom of movement of Palestinian residents of the West Bank,” a State Department spokesman said at the time.

