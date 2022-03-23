Griner seen by US consulate in Russian detention facility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that a U.S. Embassy official has visited with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, to check on her condition.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN the official found Griner “to be in good condition.” Price did not identify the official who had been granted consular access to Griner, something the United States had been demanding.

Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Russian state news agency Tass reported last week that a court had extended Griner’s pretrial detention to May 19.

Price says the U.S. “will do everything we can to see that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.” Griner's legal ordeal comes amid tension between Russia and the U.S. over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group visited with Griner last week at the pretrial detention facility outside Moscow where she’s being held and said the Phoenix Mercury star was faring well behind bars.

Griner’s lawyers have been visiting her regularly.

The legal team for the two-time Olympic gold-medalist has been quietly seeking her release and has declined to speak out about the case since her arrest was made public.

Of the thousands of U.S. citizens arrested and jailed in prisons abroad, a small subset are designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained — a category that affords their cases an extra level of government attention and places them under the auspices of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. The U.S. government has not yet put Griner’s case in that category.

Griner is not the only American detained in Russia. Marine veteran Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges alleging that he assaulted police officers in Moscow. And Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are false. U.S. officials have publicly called for Moscow to release them.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. ambassador demanded Moscow follow international law in meeting with Russian government

    The U.S. State Department on Monday confirmed a meeting between U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan and the Russian government, during which Sullivan demanded that Moscow follow international law and allow consular access to all U.S. citizens detained in Russia. State department spokesperson Ned Price said it is "completely unacceptable" that the United States has been denied consular access to detained American citizens in Russia. He said there has been no change to the case of WNBA All-Star player Brittney Griner, whom Russia said it had detained last month for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil.

  • Brittney Griner found to be in 'good condition' after US gains consular access to her

    A little over a month into the WNBA star's detainment at a Russian prison, a U.S. Embassy official was finally granted permission to check on her.

  • Delray Beach police officer arrested on charges of grand theft, official misconduct

    Investigators say the officer received more than $6,500 in payments by falsifying timesheets between March 2020 and April 2021.

  • U.S. embassy in Moscow says Brittney Griner is in "good condition"

    State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that an official from the U.S. embassy in Moscow found WNBA star Brittney Griner "in good condition" after they were granted consular access.Driving the news: "We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly," Price told CNN's Poppy Harlow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The embassy o

  • Capitol riot suspect wanted by the FBI is granted asylum in Belarus

    Evan Neumann fled the US in August 2021, claiming he was fearful of being tortured by the US justice system.

  • EU offers farmers aid, more land to grow due to Ukraine war

    The European Union will distribute 500 million euros ($550 million) to help farmers and allow them to grow crops on fallow land to mitigate food price spikes and potential shortages resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine. Published on Wednesday, the proposals by the EU's executive European Commission also include assistance to Ukraine to help its farmers sow corn and sunflower seeds and tend to wheat. Ukraine is a top global player in sunflower oil, with over 50% of world trade, and holds significant shares for wheat, barley and maize, which has already led to surges in prices and concerns about shortages.

  • How Spencer Rattler is developing a rapport with fellow South Carolina quarterbacks

    He should end up being QB1, but Rattler is quickly ingraining himself into the Gamecocks’ QB room.

  • Ohio GOP Senate candidates tout MAGA bona fides at debate

    Ohio Republican Senate candidates touted their support for former President Trump during a televised statewide debate on Monday. The former president's potential endorsement has come to define the intraparty contest, which has turned into one of the most closely watched primaries of the election cycle. This dynamic was on full display at Monday's debate, which was hosted by Cleveland's Nexstar affiliate Fox 8 News when only one of the five...

  • Gov. Holcomb signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handguns in Indiana

    Indiana Gov. Holcomb signed HEA 1296, which eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun in Indiana, despite opposition from state police head.

  • Brittney Griner Finally Gets Access to U.S. Consulate

    Brittney Griner is OK, for now, according to U.S. officials who finally got access to the WNBA star who’s been detained in Russia for the last month. CNN reported that a staffer from the American embassy in Russia had met with Griner in person on Tuesday and that she was “in good condition” despite being incarcerated for the past month without access to family, friends, American lawyers or consular officials during that time.

  • Republicans lead generic ballot in swing districts: NRCC poll

    An internal poll from House Republicans' campaign arm is giving their members good reason to be optimistic about taking back the chamber this year following the party's annual issues retreat this week.Republicans have a 4-point advantage over Democrats on a generic ballot among registered likely voters in 77 competitive congressional districts, according to a memo released by the National Republican Congressional Committee Wednesday.President...

  • Video: 3 people found dead in car identified as woman, her 3-year-old twins

    Police said the three people found dead in a car at a Melbourne apartment complex were identified as a woman and her 3-year-old twins.

  • Brockton native, award-winning music producer Jared Hancock, 39, dies in Framingham

    Music producer and Framingham father of five Jared Hancock died Sunday after a fall. His sister has started a GoFundMe to help Hancock's family.

  • Russia to expel a number of U.S. diplomats -Interfax

    The agency also cited the Russian foreign ministry as telling the United States that any hostile actions against Moscow would provoke a decisive response. Last month Washington said it had expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns, describing them as "intelligence operatives". Interfax said the Russian ministry had presented a senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow with a list of people who had to leave "in response to Washington's expulsion of diplomats from the permanent U.N. mission in New York".

  • Egyptian, Israeli and Emirati leaders hold unprecedented summit

    Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed held a trilateral summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said.Why it matters: The unprecedented meeting is the most significant diplomatic engagement between Israeli and regional leaders since the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, was brokered in 2020 by the Trump administration. Stay on top of the l

  • Western Michigan, Minnesota, Northeastern, UMass to play in NCAA men's hockey regionals at DCU Center

    The NCAA men's hockey tournament seedings were announced on Sunday night, and some top talent will be heading to Worcester this weekend for the regional championships.

  • Ohio State basketball players Twitter reaction to season ending

    Say what you want about this team, but the reaction from some of the players to the end of the season says it was a close bunch.

  • New drone footages shows destruction in Arabi

    New drone footages shows destruction in Arabi

  • Fact check: Footage shows firefighting drones in China, not Ukraine

    A video purporting to show drones putting out a fire in Ukraine actually shows a 2020 drill in China.

  • Biden-NATO talks will center energy, broader sanctions against Russia: WH economic adviser

    National Economic Council Director Brian Deese sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia, economic pressures against Russian President Putin and the Russian central banking system, American companies strengthening cybersecurity, Russian oligarchs, and companies still doing business in Russia.&nbsp;