State Dept. of Education honors two Plainfield schools as 'Schools of Distinction'

Two schools in Plainfield are making the grade. Out of over 900 schools in the state of Connecticut, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) awarded Shepard Hill Elementary and Plainfield Memorial schools the prestigious “Schools of Distinction” achievement this month. Out of the 153 schools to receive the accolade, Plainfield has two.

“This honor reflects our belief in the potential of every child and the tireless efforts of our dedicated staff and students," Superintendent Paul Brenton said. Granted by the CSDE, the honor recognizes institutions for “their outstanding accomplishments in overall high performance, high academic growth, and/or greatest overall improvement while fostering a positive learning environment and achieving exemplary academic outcomes.”

“I am immensely proud of our dedicated students, committed staff, and supportive families whose unwavering hard work has propelled us towards the achievement of becoming a school of distinction. Together, we have proven that excellence is not just a goal but a collective journey we embark on with pride and determination," Kristen Trahan, Principal at Shepard Hill Elementary, said.

Courtney Langlois, Special Education Supervisor, Jessica Fitch, Director of Special Education, and Shaena Malone, Reading Specialist Plainfield Memorial Schools discuss Plainfield Schools' designation as schools of distinction

Performing in top 10 percent statewide

Both Memorial and Shepard Hill performed in the top 10 percent of the state, according to the Connecticut Next Generation Accountability System.

“The improvements seen this past year in chronic absenteeism, math, science, and postsecondary readiness scores have inspired us to intensify our focus on the initiatives underway to accelerate recovery and exceed pre-pandemic levels on all indicators,” Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said.

What’s even more impressive, these results were achieved during a time period when schools have felt particularly challenged.

“Our entire staff has worked to help all of our students transition back to the classroom after the multiple disruptions caused by the pandemic,” Brenton said.

Memorial School Principal Natasha Hutchinson, presented to school leaders and staff from the state Department of Education office.

CDSE visits Plainfield

To understand how the Plainfield schools excelled during such a vulnerable time, the CSDE Deputy Commissioner Dr. Charles E. Hewes and his team visited Plainfield Memorial School on Tuesday, November 28. CSDE team members in attendance included Candice LaConti, Associate Education Consultant for the Center For Literacy Research and Reading Success, Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Chief Performance Officer and Irene Parisi, Chief Academic Officer.

“I appreciate the work that you’ve been able to do with kids to support their growth,” Hewes said. “We really want to zero in on some of what you feel is leading to that and what is working so we can kind of echo it, announce it, and share with others.

"But really, to start to build our systems to further support that work that you’re doing here and have had great success with. That’s the purpose of our visit.

“That is our intention, is to really learn from you,” Hewes continued. “We’re here to listen and learn.”

Hewes and the CSDE administrators sat down with student and school leaders, including Plainfield Memorial principal Natasha Hutchinson, Brenton and Assistant Superintendent Scott Sugarman to hear about their methods for student achievement, but also to glean where they were looking for additional support from CDE to keep achieving.

“The purpose of the visit was for the SDE to understand and gather insights into the effective systems and practices that have contributed to the remarkable growth of all students at the school,” Brenton said after the visit. “The award recognizes significant growth of students in Mathematics and English Language Arts.”

Students Norah, Daniel and Janiero make a presentation to teachers, administration and representatives of the state Department of Education

Student presentations

Three student leaders from the Student Council kickstarted the information sharing session with a presentation on their favorite aspects of Memorial school life and the theme of Cougar Pride. They described the acronym of PRIDE as standing for perseverance, respect, independence, dependability and excellence.

Sugarman, Hutchinson and some of the teachers present discussed methodologies and programs that were contributing to success. They also reviewed pacing issues and challenges of achieving all the necessary instruction within the allotted school hours, in particular to mathematics and reading comprehension.

Christi Haskell, BOE Chair, underscored the need to meet socioeconomic factors, such as the rise in poverty levels that she has been noticing among the student population.

“Every single time that we go to plan the budget, we’re asking about the social-emotional aspect,” Haskell explained. She also mentioned the growth of STEM-themed programming at the school, including coding and the encouragement of year-round learning.

Hewes was impressed with much of what he had to hear.

“It sounds like you did a lot to step up rigor for all students,” he concluded after the listening session. Hewes also asked how the CSDE could further support the schools’ goals. “We also want to start talking about a partnership,” he said and added he was looking forward to hearing their feedback on any new programs to be implemented in the schools.

“The State Department of Education has asked us to continue to share our work and partner with their team moving forward,” Brenton said. “We look forward to the next steps, to promoting systems which support students, and ultimately improving the overall educational experience for students.”

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Two Plainfield schools honored by state department of education