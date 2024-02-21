State Dept. spox on Putin gifting car to Kim Jong Un: “Didn’t know there was such a thing as a Russian luxury car.”

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked by a journalist Wednesday about the reports that Vladimir Putin gifted Kim Jong Un a luxury car, a potential violation by Russia of the United Nations Security Council resolution against North Korea that bans the export of any luxury goods to the nation.

“So, I did see that report. I actually, frankly, didn’t know there was such a thing as a Russian luxury car,” Miller responded. “I hope Kim got the extended warranty.”

Joking with reporters, Miller added, “I’m not sure if I were buying a luxury car, Russia would be the place I would look, even if it wasn’t with respect to sanctions.”

“But UN Security Council resolutions do require all UN member states to prohibit both the supply of transportation vehicles and the supply of luxury automobiles to the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea],” Miller continued. “And if this is true, it would appear to be, once again, Russia violating UN Security Council resolutions that it itself supported.”