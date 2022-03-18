State to dismiss murder charge against defendant in case of Paterson woman found in trunk

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office intends to dismiss charges against one of the defendants in the killing of 38-year-old Paterson resident Stephanie DeJesus, who was discovered last month in the trunk of a car when police noticed the vehicle was dripping blood.

Ali Gibson, 51, of Totowa, was originally charged with murder and conspiracy in DeJesus' death but now faces allegations of desecration of human remains, obstruction, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The office said it will move to dismiss the murder and conspiracy charges.

Along with the potential change to Gibson's charges, two new alleged accomplices have also been charged with desecration, obstruction, tampering and hindering in the homicide: Ali Fisher, 33, of Little Falls, and Clo Fisher, 50, of Totowa.

An announcement released by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Thursday alleges the new defendants all played a role in the disposal of DeJesus' body, but did not offer further details.

Gibson was taken into custody in connection with the killing two weeks ago, along with his son, Justin Fisher, 29, and Fisher's fiancée, Joelle Martucci, 24, all from Totowa.

Prosecutors did not say whether they will seek to dismiss the murder and conspiracy charges against Justin Fisher and Martucci.

The prosecution's sudden change in charges against Gibson followed a detention hearing in state Superior Court on Friday, in which defense attorneys for the father and son hammered the case's assistant prosecutor, Jorge Morales, for what they said was a dearth of direct evidence linking them to the moment of the killing.

According to an affidavit filed with the courts and Morales' oral arguments, surveillance footage shows DeJesus arriving at Justin Fisher and Martucci's home on Feb. 23 in her Lincoln MKZ.

The Lincoln did not leave the residence until later that evening, when it was driven to the intersection of Ryerson Avenue and James Street in Paterson, where DeJesus' remains were later discovered having bled out from a gunshot wound, though a medical examiner later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The footage shows a manlock the victim's car and run toward Union Avenue, Morales argued at Friday's hearing, adding that separate footage from a parking lot on Union Avenue shows the same white Lexus that left Fisher's picking up Gibson.

However, questions remain as to what happened in the few hours between DeJesus' arrival at Justin Fisher and Martucci's Totowa home and what the surveillance footage captured.

Martucci told police she never saw DeJesus but did watch her fiancée and his father place a large box or bag into the trunk of the victim's car, though no such containers were discovered along with the victim.

Matthew Troiano, Gibson's attorney, argued in Friday's detention hearing that the prosecution rushed to a murder charge without evidence by referencing Morales' own statement that what occurred inside Fisher's home remains a mystery.

"I can't believe I have a client [who's] charged with murder and we have the state say 'we don't know,' 10, 15 times," Troiano said.

However, Morales told the court that investigators discovered what appeared to be an effort to clean blood from inside the couple's home, likening the sanguine scene to a horror movie.

And he further stated that Justin Fisher texted Martucci while she was in custody instructing her not to tell police about "Gordon Avenue," a reference to the couple's home where DeJesus was last seen, and say she was there.

Martucci is scheduled for a detention hearing in state Superior Court on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to questions about the relationship between Ali, Justin and Clo Fisher, as well as Ali Gibson.

DeJesus, a lifelong Paterson resident, worked as a cardiovascular technician for St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark, according to her obituary, and was an acquaintance of Justin Fisher, Gibson and Martucci, court documents state.

