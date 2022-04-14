State dismisses murder charge against Tywaine Perry

Apr. 14—ANDERSON — After sitting in the Madison County jail for five years, Tywaine Perry left as a free man on Thursday.

The state of Indiana has filed a motion in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 to dismiss charges of murder and attempted murder against Perry.

The dismissal of the charges by the prosecutor's office came following four days of testimony in Perry's third trial.

Perry, 22, was charged with the 2016 shooting death of Carlson Conn and the wounding of Marcus Prickett.

"After numerous, unexpected, inconsistent statements from multiple witnesses in this trial," Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said. "I concluded that the State could no longer prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Having come to that conclusion, I was ethically obligated to dismiss this case," he said. "The Prosecutor's job is to do justice, and justice was served by this dismissal."

Because the charges were dismissed with prejudice, Perry cannot be tried again on the same charges.

Defense attorney Spencer Benge said Perry was overjoyed when he received the news.

Benge said Perry would be released Thursday evening.

"I did a lot of work on this case," Benge said.

This is the third time that Perry went on trial on these charges.

The first case was declared a mistrial by Judge Mark Dudley and a November trial ended in a deadlocked jury.

Perry's father, Kris, was waiting outside the jail for his son to be released.

"I don't know what's going through my mind," he said. "Justice finally. The whole thing was just trash and they knew it."

As for how they would spend the rest of the evening, Kris Perry said whatever his son wants to do the family will do.

"Hope he gets a job, gets himself together and tie back in with the family," he said. "We missed him. Learn from this lesson and stay away from everybody.

"I'm surprised justice prevailed," Kris Perry said. "Surprised they finally came to their senses."

His sister, K'Lyn said she didn't know what to think.

"He's been in jail for five years," she said. "This feeling is big in our lives."

K'Lyn said Tywaine's first meal out of jail will be either pizza or steak.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.