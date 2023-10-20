State DOC: Local judge should have declared Muncie molester 'offender against children'

MUNCIE, Ind. — An attorney for the Indiana Department of Correction maintains a Muncie man convicted of child molesting should also have been designated as an "offender against children."

That designation would require Preston Allen Jackson, now 31, to register as a convicted sex offender — with authorities in the counties where he lives and works — for the remainder of his life.

Jackson was charged in April 2014 with child molesting, a Class B felony carrying up to 20 years in prison, over allegations he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

More than four years later, Jackson pleaded guilty to the molesting count and was sentenced to six years, to be served on electronic home detention. Under the terms of a plea bargain, a second count, child solicitation, was dismissed.

In September, Jackson and his attorney, Mark McKinney, asked Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling to confirm Jackson, in her 2018 sentencing order, had not been declared an offender against children or a sexually violent predator.

In a Sept. 28 court order, Dowling complied with that request..

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office then requested a transcript of Jackson's sentencing hearing.

On Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Jacob Zurschmiede, representing the state Department of Correction, filed a motion asking Dowling to vacate the Sept. 28 order.

The deputy attorney general said under state law, Jackson "became a sexually violent predator and an offender against children — by operation of law — immediately after he entered his guilty plea to child molestation as a Class B felony."

"A conviction of child molestation under (Indiana law) automatically qualifies someone as a lifetime (Sex and Violent Offender Registry) registrant," Zurschmiede added in the "motion to correct error."

The state DOC is "statutorily obligated to oversee the Indiana Sexual and Violent Offender Registry," he added.

