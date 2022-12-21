State DOJ opens investigation after initial finding that man had no firearm when he was killed by BPD

Dec. 21—The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation of Tuesday morning's fatal, police-involved shooting in Bakersfield after an initial inquiry determined the man killed did not have a firearm at the time of his death.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the independent investigation Wednesday morning shortly after the Bakersfield Police Department issued a second news release about the incident saying the man who was killed had discarded his firearm after an initial encounter with officers.

"When the adult male suspect was confronted by officers (the second time) ... he was determined to have been holding a knife, and not a firearm," the release stated.

That finding, which BPD said it reported to state authorities, triggered a provision under the terms of a state law requiring that the DOJ investigate all officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in California.

The BPD has declined to say, while investigators continue their work, why officers opened fire a second time on the man, whose named has not been disclosed publicly.

According to the BPD, police were dispatched to railroad tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. because of reports of a man carrying a handgun.

A department news release Tuesday said officers contacted the man and fired at him but that he dodged the gunfire and ran west toward Daniels Lane and Union Avenue.

Additional officers were called to the scene, BPD said, where a second burst of gunfire erupted and the man died.

All eight officers who fired at the man were reported to be wearing body-worn cameras, and the department said the recorded footage will be released to the public.

Bonta's release said that, under the requirements of 2020's Assembly Bill 1506, the state DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California went to the scene of the incident and is investigating alongside other law enforcement.

Once the inquiry is done, it said, the case will be turned over to the DOJ's Special Prosecutions Section within its Criminal Law Division for independent review.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.