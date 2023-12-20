State drops aggravated assault, criminal damage charges

Dec. 20—A man initially charged with one count of aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to private property instead pled guilty to two lesser misdemeanor offenses in Whitfield Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 18.

Defendant Reece Derek Elrod ultimately pled guilty to one count of battery and one count of criminal trespass before Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter.

The battery charge produced a 12-month probation sentence, with the first 120 days to be served in the Whitfield County Jail.

That sentence also carried a $150 fine and a requirement for 50 hours of community service.

Elrod was also ordered to pay $100 a month toward a total restitution amount of $1,000 to the named victim in the case and refrain from having any "violent or hostile contact" with that same individual.

The trespass plea resulted in a consecutive 12-month probation sentence.

Minter indicated that the maximum sentence for both misdemeanor offenses is 12 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

"I will advise you that violation of that special condition can subject you to having the entire balance of your probation time revoked to jail," Minter told the defendant.

The defendant was represented by attorney Anna Johnson. The State was represented by Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy.

Eddy said the offenses occurred last August.

The prosecution alleged that Elrod choked a named victim in the case and "on or about that same date, the defendant intentionally damaged (the victim's) 1998 Mercedes Villager vehicle by driving his vehicle into said victim's vehicle."

Eddy said the State has been in contact with the named victim in the case and told the court that individual approves of the prosecution's recommended sentence.

"We would ask for credit for time served since the date of the arrest, which is the date of the incident — Aug. 7, 2023," Johnson told the court. "We would anticipate him being able to get out of the jail today."