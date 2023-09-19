State drops aggravated stalking charge against former Ocala police officer

Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against a former Ocala police officer who was arrested and accused of stalking a woman.

Natawi Nikquan Chin had been arrested on a charge of aggravated stalking last month. But in a court filing, the State Attorney's Office said that, during its investigation, officials learned of additional communication between the victim and Chin that left them unable to move forward with the case.

Specifically, the communications refuted assertions that the victim no longer wanted contact with Chin.

Chin's lawyer, Jimmie Sparrow, told a Star-Banner reporter that his client was happy to learn of the state's decision.

"We appreciate the state's time to investigate the case and the evidence and we believe the outcome is exactly what should've happened," Sparrow said.

The attorney said Chin, who was released from jail on $5,000 bond not long after his arrest, is doing fine. As for what's next for Chin, Sparrow said his client wants to "put this behind him" and "is looking forward to moving on with his life."

Though the former officer still has his law enforcement certificate, Sparrow said, "at this point he's keeping his options open."

Chin was hired two years ago. His supervisors said he was a good police officer who was proactive, served on the SWAT Team, and received commendations. Before he was terminated, he had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Background of the case

Chin, 27, was taken into custody in mid-August after an investigation by Marion County Sheriff's Office officials. In July, deputies had received information that Chin reportedly threatened to shoot up the victim's residence. The victim was identified as a sheriff's deputy.

The victim described Chin as a former boyfriend who, though not physically violent toward her, had once been verbally abusive. The two had dated for about a year, officials said.

She talked about an incident where where Chin allegedly called and knocked on a window of her home. There was a recording of Chin threatening violence, according to his arrest affidavit.

Authorities were told about other instances of reported aggressive behavior toward the victim. Some of that involved text messages and phone calls, according to Chin's arrest report.

During his client's first court appearance, Sparrow told the court that the victim had not reported the incidents and told Chin that he was under investigation. According to the arrest report, an Ocala Police Department employee had approached another employee concerning Chin and the victim.

Charged: OPD officer accused of sexual activity with minor

Sheriff's office officials are currently conducting two internal affairs investigations, but by law they cannot comment on the nature of those investigations, or who is involved, until the reviews are concluded.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Prosecutors drop aggravated stalking charge against OPD officer