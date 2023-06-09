State drops charges against Escambia Little League treasurer accused of stealing $17K

The Office of the State Attorney decided they would not prosecute the Northwest Escambia Little League treasurer accused of stealing $17,000 from the organization.

Court records indicate the state attorney announced "no prosecution" of 48-year-old Paula Star Pugh's fraud and grand theft charges citing "jurisdiction reasons."

Escambia County Sheriff's spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that due to jurisdictional issues, the department transferred "all case information" to a law enforcement agency in Alabama.

Lewis could not tell the News Journal which agency is handling the case.

What were Paula Pugh's charges?

The state attorney charged Pugh with one third-degree felony count of fraud under $20,000 and one third-degree felony count of grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000.

Each third-degree felony is punishable up to five years in state prison, according to Florida Statutes.

What is Paula Pugh accused of doing?

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested Pugh for allegedly stealing nearly $17,000 from the organization over a 17-month period.

As the elected treasurer and bookkeeper, Pugh allegedly made unauthorized transactions to her personal account between July 26, 2021, and Dec. 9, 2022.

"During this time, Pugh wrote checks on NWE's account which she cashed for personal use, completed unauthorized transactions for personal use and completed numerous ATM withdrawals for personal use," her arrest report states. "These amount totaled $16,977.87. Pugh completed these transactions without permission and without consent from the NWE Board of Directors."

NWE reported the discrepancies in funds on Dec. 20, 2022, to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The arrest report states that deputies met with NWE President John Maughon to discuss the unauthorized transactions, and during the meeting he said board members attempted to meet with Pugh between October 2022 and December 2022 to discuss transactions without receipts or explanations.

In a list of 43 unauthorized transactions in the arrest report, 25 of those transactions were ATM withdrawals in Atmore, Alabama, five were checks made out to Pugh and four included purchases at Dicks Sporting Goods. Other charges included Papa Johns, gas stations and Florida Drug Course purchases.

